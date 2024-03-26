Sports
Fantasy Hockey Preview – Goalie Streamers to Win Your Playoff Game
This marks the beginning of the third to final scoring period of the fantasy hockey campaign. Here in week 24 you should know where you stand.
Hopefully you've built a strong line-up, ready to continue the battle in these final weeks. But if not, we'll still highlight the edges of fantasy here and look for an angle to take advantage of your league's free agent pile as the season comes to a close.
Be careful when starting your goaltending, as the position remains as unpredictable as ever. If you don't have Juuse Saros or Igor Shesterkin, you're probably at least thinking about who to start next week. Just remember that the fold gives and the fold takes away.
Take a look at some of the names ranked in the top 10 for fantasy points among goaltenders in March: Charlie Lindgren, Calvin Pickard, Laurent Brossoit, Karel Vejmelka and Daniil Tarasov. That's half of the top 10 that I'm not sure isn't the backup goaltender. I mean, Lindgren clearly beat out Darcy Kuemper as the Capitals' starter, but the others? They could be the backup when each of those teams starts a playoff series tomorrow (not that the Blue Jackets or Coyotes have such dreams).
So will you continue to work with Lindgren with confidence? Want to take a chance on Tarasov? These are questions that you need to weigh and at least take the schedule into account. Lindgren and the Capitals play the Red Wings, Maple Leafs and Bruins this week; while Tarasov and the Blue Jackets get two dates with the Penguins and one with the Coyotes. The softer opponents are clearly in Tarasov's corner, but Lindgren was also quite light against strong opposition. How do we weigh these newly popular goaltenders against starting Connor Hellenuyck, who had a terrible March and sat at 27th?
There is no simple answer. But that's why we play this game.
The Vegas Golden Knights will play a back-to-back set Monday through Tuesday, while the Boston Bruins will play a back-to-back set on Tuesday through Wednesday. They are the only two teams to play more than one game early in the week.
The Minnesota Wild and New York Islanders will not play at all until Thursday.
Resources: Goalkeeper Depth Chart | Daily Lines | Projections | Play for free | Player evaluator | Most Added/Omitted | Mock design lobby | How to watch on ESPN+
Stock up
Yegor Sharangovich, C, Calgary Flames (61.2% available): It's been a few games without Sharangovich scoring some goals, so he's probably next. Oh, are those the Blackhawks next on the schedule?
Tyler Johnson, C, Chicago Blackhawks (98.6% available): I noted Nick Foligno and Philipp Kurashev last week for their fantasy performances while drafting Connor Bedard. But I would be remiss not to also highlight Johnson, who has posted 2.29 fantasy points per game (FPPG) over the past decade while playing with Bedard, both on and off the power play.
Jake Neighbors, W, St. Louis Blues (91.7% available): It's clear the Blues are in play-out-the-string mode pushing the neighbors with increasing ice time – and he's responding. After a run of six games with five goals and two helpers, Neighbors are locked in at even strength and on the power play with Robert Thomas.
Conor Garland, R, Vancouver Canucks (98.1% available): In the latest line iterations for the Canucks, Garland and Nils Hoglander flank Elias Pettersson. The trio was responsible for two goals on Saturday, with all three taking a point.
Mason Appleton, C, Winnipeg Jets (98.2% available): While the Jets have shaken up the depth chart, Appleton has been the beneficiary for some time on a line with Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers. It's modest, but he has averaged 1.8 fantasy points over 10 games.
Casey DeSmith, G, Vancouver Canucks (83.6% available): There is now no clamor for Demko at the start of his injury recovery period as DeSmith has adjusted well. To be fair, his three-game winning streak came against the Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabers and Calgary Flames, who usually rank near the bottom half of the standings. This week includes the Los Angeles Kings, Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks, so I don't know if we're ready to lock DeSmith into lineups only to see him get eaten by the Kings and Stars.
Stock down
Charlie McAvoy, D, Boston Bruins (0.8% available): It's been 10 games since McAvoy last scored a point. Some of that will come down to bad luck, as his role as leader of the defense hasn't changed. But some of that is on him for shooting less; he made 25 shots in February, but currently only has 10 in March.
Streamer Specials
Pyotr Kochetkov, G, Carolina Hurricanes (57.3% available): The all-important fantasy question is: Will Kochetkov, who has a rough outing against the Capitals on Friday, cause coach Rod Brind'Amour to break the even rotation with Frederik Andersen in the fold? If not, we'll see Kochetkov in two great games in Week 24 of the fantasy season against the Penguins and Canadiens.
Chandler Stephenson, C, Vegas Golden Knights (51.3% available): While the Golden Knights are still tinkering with their lines now that virtually everyone expected to be healthy is on the ice, Stephenson found himself next to Jack Eichel on Saturday. Eichel scored twice, with Stephenson assisting both.
Jake DeBrusk, W, Boston Bruins (40.3% available): DeBrusk is currently on a personal level, with 12 points in 10 games totaling 27.7 fantasy points, and is a great kickstart to the week since the Bruins play Tuesday and Wednesday.
Logan Thompson, G, Vegas Golden Knights (99.9% available): With Hill out every day for now, Thompson could pick up both starts. The Predators are a landmine, but the Blues are a good place to earn some fantasy points.
