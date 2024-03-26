Incheon hosts Korea's first World Table Tennis Champions tournament





The western city of Incheon will host Korea's first World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions competition this week, bringing some of the world's best ping pong players to a brand new venue. The WTT Champions Incheon will be the first WTT Series event to be held in Korea, and also the first WTT Champions event of 2024. It starts on Wednesday and ends on Sunday, with the men's and women's singles champions taking home $15,000 each take and raise 1,000. points in the world rankings. WTT is an entity created in 2019 by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) to organize commercialized table tennis tournaments, including the WTT Grand Smash, WTT Star Contenders, WTT Contenders and WTT Champions. For the Incheon competition, the men's and women's singles will each feature the top 30 players in the world rankings, plus one wildcard player from the host country, and one player each nominated by WTT. Korea will send five male players and five female players to the event, led by Shin Yu-bin, world number 7 in women's singles, and Jang Woo-jin, world number 12 in women's singles. No Korean player has won a WTT Champions event, and that is unlikely to change after Monday night's draws. On the women's side, Shin is on the same side of the draw as world number 3 from China, Wang Yidi, who defeated Shin in the quarter-finals of the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan last month. More Chinese stars could stand in the way of Korean players. The next ranked Korean player in the women's singles rankings, No. 17 Joo Cheon-hui, is likely to face world No. 4 Chen Meng in the round of 16. Korean veteran Jeon Ji-hee, ranked 20th, could against number 2 in the world. Wang Manyu in the quarter-finals. In the men's singles, Jang will face fellow countryman An Jae-hyun to kick off the tournament. And world number 4 from China, Ma Long, could wait for Jang in the quarter-finals. Two other Chinese veterans, No. 2 ranked Fan Zhendong and World No. 3 Liang Jingkun, are the top two seeds expected to come from opposite ends of the bracket. From the eighth finals to the quarter finals, the best-of-five format will be played. Best-of-seven will be played in the semi-finals and finals. The Inspire Arena in Incheon, near Incheon International Airport, will be the venue for the competition. It will be the first sporting event to be held there. The matches will be played from Wednesday to Saturday from 11am and again at 7pm. The finals on Sunday start at 5 p.m. All matches are played on one table. (Yonhap)

