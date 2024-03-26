The inspiring rise of women's cricket in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Cricket is a much-loved sport, the most watched sport in the world after football, and is widely followed in Saudi Arabia.

This is not surprising, given the significant expat population from Asian countries familiar with the game. Cricket has undoubtedly flourished in the Kingdom, with Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation facilities, sponsorship and strong support and with the men's team winning back-to-back ACC Men Challenger Cups this year and last year in Bangkok.

Yet women's cricket is also on the rise in Saudi Arabia. Amna Khan, who was part of the Saudi team on the Oman tour for the GCC Womens T20I Championship Cup, told Arab News: I am happy to see the rise of women's cricket in Saudi Arabia. Given the opportunity and the support needed, there are many girls who are eager to play the game and are looking forward to joining the team.

The GCC Women's T20I Championship, held at the Oman Cricket Academy from March 20 to 26, 2022, was Saudi Arabia's first-ever international women's cricket tournament. I'm glad I was part of the team, she added.

As an expat, Saudi Arabia has been my home for years. Playing on the national team was my way of expressing my gratitude. I feel a deep responsibility to represent this country.

Khan, a sports teacher at the Pakistan International School English Section, said: The first outing for the Saudi women's team will always be seen as one that gains prominence in the international game. It was a young team and after the announcement there was a sense of competition among us.

She added that she has loved the game for a long time. I was very passionate about sports activities. I have been playing cricket since my school days in Pakistan and also represented my college team.

The Saudi women's cricket team was formed two years ago, just before the SACF's 2022 tour of Oman, and I was selected in the team as a player and assistant manager. It was a great experience to be part of the team, she added.

Khan is also coach and manager of the women's team for the Six-a-Side tournament organized by the SACF, and coached at the 2023 Saudi Games, which featured cricket for the first time.

I have completed ICC level one cricket coaching organized by the SACF and am looking forward to completing level two. I am grateful to the Cricket Federation and its CEO Tariq Ziad Sagga, and head coach (of the) Saudi cricket team, Kabir Khan, for providing all the support. Not only me but many girls are also very excited about playing cricket and joining the national team if they get an opportunity.

Of course, SACF is very supportive and their continued support will continue to encourage new talents, she said, adding: There are many girls who are very passionate about the game and are looking forward to joining the team. It is very natural for us to be inspired by our colleagues in Pakistan, and now we want to build a strong team here.

When I was a kid I saw girls playing cricket so it appealed to me too and I started playing it. I am a sports teacher in PISES, and when the women's team was formed here, I decided to join. I must thank head coach Kabir Khan for motivating me a lot, Khan said.

I am also grateful to PISES director Muhammad Tanveer for encouraging us to support and participate in sporting activities, said Khan, who is also part of the Riyadh-based Talent Hub Cricket Academy run by Ibrahim Khan.

Arab News spoke to Ayra Azeem, an Indian raised in Saudi Arabia, who was doing net practice at the Mark Cricket Academy, which is affiliated with the Riyadh Cricket Association.

“I love the game,” she said. “I saw girls playing cricket in my home country, India. It inspired me to play the game. When the SACF, founded in 2020, (it) initiated a series of major programs to promote the game among Saudis and expats in the Kingdom I told my family, I want to play the game, and they supported me. I regularly come to the academy to practice it and look forward to joining the Saudi cricket team one day.

Saudi Arabia has been my second home. Playing cricket to make it to the national team one day is what I dream of. I feel a deep responsibility to represent this country, Azeem told Arab News.

With the popularity of cricket growing in Saudi Arabia, including women's cricket, I am happy to be part of this change and enjoy playing the game, she said.

Her sister Ayaat Ayesha, just four years old, is perhaps the youngest cricketer in Saudi Arabia and also comes to practice with her at the academy. Although it is difficult to get a grip, she holds the bat well to hit the ball and has an idea of ​​how it is played.

Their father, Mohammed Azimooddin Abdul Rahiman Karajagi, an ICC-certified Level 3 high-performance cricket coach and ICC-certified curator and umpire, as well as head coach of the RCA, is very supportive of his daughters playing cricket and makes him proud one day.

Ketaki Kulkarni, the coach and trainer of the women's team at the Mark Cricket Academy and the RCA, told Arab News that she has played in domestic women's cricket competitions in India and represented her state of Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy.

With my husband working here, I now live in Riyadh. It is so exciting to see the SACF promoting the game among girls and pursuing their mission to have a formidable women's cricket team, Kulkarni said.

Now people in Saudi Arabia are increasingly interested in cricket, including women's cricket. That's a big change that's happening. “I am proud to be part of this change that normalizes the presence of women in all sports and look forward to being part of the Saudi women's cricket team,” she said.

My biggest ambition is to help young talents enter the academy and women's cricket in the country so that young girls can pursue their dreams without facing obstacles like the lack of female trainers and coaches earlier, she added.

Praising the cricketing landscape in the Kingdom and the SACF's efforts to promote the game, Kulkarni said: The attitude in Saudi Arabia towards women's sport has undergone a positive change in the recent past. I am very excited to see the development of cricket in Saudi Arabia, with the federation planning to have professional cricket academies, more grounds and better facilities around them to attract both Saudis and expats to the game.