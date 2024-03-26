Costco was planned on the former 1996 Atlanta Olympic tennis center in Gwinnett





The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners will vote Tuesday evening on an agreement to sell the former Olympic tennis center for $5.6 million to Fuqua Acquisitions, which plans to build a Costco, four restaurants and multifamily housing on the site. The board approved the development on 26 acres near Stone Mountain in October. At the time, officials would not confirm which retailers were planned for the site, although renderings appeared to show Costco and Whataburger. To discover Gwinnett approves box store and apartments at Olympic tennis center site Gwinnett approves box store and apartments at Olympic tennis center site The proposed agreement between the county, the development authority and Fuqua lists Costco as the major retailer and Greystar as the multifamily developer, but does not include details about the restaurants. A fifth of the 248 apartments will be reserved for families earning up to 80% of the average income in the region. The development also includes a green space with playgrounds or similar facilities. The now-vacant site once housed a tennis stadium where Andre Agassi won gold in the 1996 Olympics. Gwinnett County bought the property for $1.2 million in a 2016 land swap with DeKalb County and demolished the stadium. Developer Jeff Fuqua proposed a more upscale development for the site in 2020, similar to his Peachtree Corners Town Center. Officials saw it as the southern gateway to Gwinnett. But Fuqua said last year he couldn't get many retailers interested. District 2 Commissioner Ben Ku declined to comment Monday on the proposed sale. Fuqua and County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson did not immediately return messages seeking comment. To discover More stories about Gwinnett County More stories about Gwinnett County Fuqua will not receive any tax breaks for the development, a Gwinnett County spokesperson said. In community meetings and emails, many members of the nearby Mountain Park neighborhood expressed support for a Costco on the site, though some said the land had greater potential. The property is located in the Park Place Tax Allocation District, where property taxes are earmarked for improvements to the area.

