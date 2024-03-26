Men's hockey: Chase Brand signs a professional contract with Reading of ECHL – Park Rapids Enterprise





Chase Brand has signed a standard player contract with the Reading Royals of the East Coast Hockey League. The Royals (based in Reading, Pennsylvania) are an ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey Leagues Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League. The ECHL is a mid-level professional hockey league with 28 teams, providing players with a platform to showcase their talents and potentially advance to the top professional leagues. A 2017 graduate of Park Rapids Area High School, Brand completed his fifth collegiate season as a member of Augustana University's first men's hockey team. Augustana played against NCAA Division I teams this season and will join the CCHA for the 2025-26 season. The forward contributed 12 points (5 goals, 7 assists) as the Vikings went 12-18-4 against Division I opponents. The 12 points from 36 shots ranked eighth on the team. Brand scored three power-play goals, one shorthanded goal and blocked 17 shots in 30 games. Brand had 15 penalty minutes and a rating of -12. Brand scored two goals in Augustana's 5–4 win over No. 16 ranked Arizona State on January 19 and scored goals in a 5–5 tie against Denver on October 27 (the Vikings won 6–5 in a shootout), a 2 -1 loss to Omaha on November 24 and a 4-2 win over St. Thomas on February 9. Brand scored two assists in a 6–4 overtime loss to Alaska Anchorage on February 23 and had single assists in a 3-2 win over Bowling Green on October 14, a 5-3 loss to Lindenwood on November 11, a 3- 3 ties with Minnesota State Mankato on January 5, a 3-0 win over Lake Superior State on February 17 and a 3-0 win over Alaska Anchorage on February 24. Augustana also played games against Wisconsin, Colorado College, Michigan Tech, Northern Michigan, Notre Dame, Ferris State, Bemidji State and Alaska Fairbanks in its first season as a collegiate hockey team. Brand spent his first four collegiate seasons at St. Cloud State University, scoring 14 goals and 20 assists in 117 games. Before playing at SCSU, Brand played parts of three seasons in the United States Hockey League and North American Hockey League. He had 16 goals and 26 assists in 86 NAHL games for the Brookings Blizzard between 2016-18 and had 17 goals and 36 assists for 53 points for the USHL's Madison Capitols in the 2018-19 season to lead the team's scoring in one season to break. register and earn team MVP awards. In high school, Brand had 64 goals and 90 assists in four seasons for the Panthers.

1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate

1987 Graduated from Moorhead State University

Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987

