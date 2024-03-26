How the gritty Ashantha de Mel revived his life with a deck of cards





When a chronic knee injury abruptly ended his international career at the age of 28, former Sri Lankan gangster Ashantha de Mel switched to bridge, one of the world's most popular card games. Showing exemplary commitment and resilience, Ashantha emerged as a leading bridge player and represented Sri Lanka in international tournaments, including an appearance at the Commonwealth Games. The 64-year-old Ashantha, who was the torchbearer of the Sri Lankan attack in his country's first-ever Test match, is currently in Kumarakom to attend the All India Open Bridge Championships. According to Ashantha, bridge has long remained a neglected sport in Sri Lanka despite being part of the Asian Games. The lack of government support, insufficient financing and inadequate infrastructure in the home country forced Ashantha to move to India in search of greener pastures. “The Sri Lankan authorities consider bridge as a card game played purely for monetary gains. It is a wrong idea that needs to be changed. Bridge is a game of skill and intelligence,” says Ashantha. Ashantha is coached by former Indian senior bridge team captain R Krishnan. Born in Tamil Nadu, Krishnan is also competing in the All India Open Bridge Championships. Ashantha, who served as the chief selector of the Sri Lankan cricket team for 12 years for two terms, has expressed his disappointment over the current state of Sri Lankan cricket. “The main reason for the poor performance of the Sri Lankan cricket team in recent times is political interference. There is no dearth of passion and talent for cricket among the youth in Sri Lanka. However, they do not get enough opportunities to showcase their talent. The selectors are also showing no patience in giving new players enough time to acclimate to international cricket. Many promising players have had to deal with constant turnover and turnover. If a player fails once, he is immediately removed from the squad. It does not bode well for the future of the game in Sri Lanka,” lamented Ashantha. When Ashantha read about India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant's return to the Indian Premier League, 16 months after suffering several injuries in a horrific road accident, he recalled the harrowing series of events that took place after he suffered a serious knee injury in 1988. Ashantha, who was also a decent lower-order batsman, was at the peak of his form, taking 59 wickets each in Tests One-Day Internationals when the injury cut short his career. The delay in ensuring quality treatment and the limited resources available to the Sri Lanka Cricket Board hampered his recovery process. However, with his unwavering spirit and determination, Ashantha was able to turn cricket's loss into bridge gain.

