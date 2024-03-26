Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Timothy Liljegren leads the pickups to start the week

Timothy Liljegren has been producing in multiple categories lately. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Max Domi, who has 13 points in 14 games, is still available in 72% of Yahoo leagues. Ryan Hartman, who plays in 73% of games, has scored three goals and eight points in the past nine games. Philipp Kurashev is still included in only 7% of the groups, despite six goals and fourteen points in eleven games in March.

In short, whether you're looking to adjust your lineup before or during the playoffs, this week's offering has a lot of short-term value for fantasy managers.

Chandler Stephenson, C/LW, Vegas Golden Knights (26% selected)

Stephenson has not gone more than two games without picking up at least one point in his past 20 games. That steady production saw him score seven goals, 11 assists and 28 shots on net during that period. Stephenson spent most of Saturday's 4-2 win over Columbus alongside Jack Eichel at even strength and on the top power play unit, assisting on both goals Eichel scored in the match. Stephenson has been up and down this campaign, but he's worthy of a flyer as Vegas will play four times on the road this week.

Dmitry Orlov, D, Carlina Hurricanes (24% selected)

Orlov hasn't given the Hurricanes much bang for their buck this season after joining the team last summer on a two-year, $15 million contract. Still, he was able to give fantasy managers a boost this week. He has scored two goals, five assists, fourteen shots and fifteen hits in the past seven games. Carolina has three games scheduled this week, including a visit to Pittsburgh and two home games against Detroit and Montreal.

Jake Neighbors, LW/RW, St. Louis Blues (19% selected)

Neighbors was a streaky player in 2023-2024 and he is in the middle of another streak. He scored five goals and two assists in a six-match spell. Neighbors had just one goal and one helper over a twelve-game stretch before his recent success. He has recorded 12 of his 25 goals and 19 of his 25 points over his past 28 games. The Blues play three times at home this week, which should set Neighbors up well to carry some momentum.

Timothy Liljegren, D, Toronto Maple Leafs (19% selected)

Liljegren has recorded 14 points, including 13 assists, over his past 17 games. He was an outstanding contributor in multiple categories, tallying one goal, six helpers, 16 shots, 15 hits and 22 blocks in eight appearances heading into Toronto's three-game week. Liljegren has also seen time in Toronto's top power play combination lately.

JJ Peterka, RW, Buffalo Sabers (15% selected)

Peterka has taken a significant step forward this season, scoring 24 goals and 44 points in 72 appearances. After a strong start he slowed down a bit, but he picked up the pace again. Peterka has four goals, two assists and 15 shots in the past seven games. His average ice time per game has increased, and he should continue to benefit from his front-line efforts in Buffalo's three-game week.

Morgan Frost, C, Philadelphia Flyers (6% selected)

Frost has recorded 17 points in his past 21 appearances, including 12 helpers. His six-game winning streak (three goals, five helpers) was halted in Sunday's loss to Florida. Frost's ice time has fluctuated wildly, but he seems to have finally gained as much confidence as you would expect from coach John Tortorella. Even if that ultimately changes again, Frost makes for a good addition to the Flyers' three-game week, which includes a game in Montreal and a home date with Chicago.

Jaden Schwartz, C/LW, Seattle Kraken (5% selected)

Schwartz has gotten on the scoresheet in two of three games since returning from an upper-body injury. He scored a power-play goal after a four-game absence and then had an assist in the game. Offense has been difficult for the Kraken, but Schwartz has injected some spice into the team. Seattle plays three times this week, including two meetings with the struggling Ducks. Schwartz had two goals, two assists and 10 shots in two games against Anaheim during the 2022-2023 season.