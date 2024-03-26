Central Michigan Life – Tom the Terror





No birds were harmed in the events of this true story. If you had told me three weeks ago that I would have spent part of my spring break running at full speed through the woods with a turkey in hot pursuit, I probably wouldn't have believed you. I might have believed that my partner would turn around with my walking stick to fend off the creature while shouting things like en garde! and away with you! but that's more character commentary than plausible circumstance. A lifelong bucket list item of mine is to visit every National Park in the United States. Over spring break, I was able to cross one off the list after a road trip to Cuyahoga Valley National Park. The park itself, located in northern Ohio, is absolutely beautiful and the weather was perfect. We stayed at a campground in the park called Valley Overlook, a new construction on an old property that I would highly recommend visiting. What I would avoid, however, is the turkey. The namesake of the campsite is, according to the owner's description, a beautiful view over the valley. We made it most of the way to the viewpoint, climbing some steep hills and following a winding path. At one point I had to stop abruptly. There was a turkey 10 to 15 feet away. I should add that I have never been the biggest fan of birds, especially big ones (no offense Big Bird, I was a Sesame Street girl through and through). I think the natural assumption when you see a turkey on a trail is that it will wander off as we get closer. But that's not what happened. Instead, the feathered beast took an interest in us, fluffed up its plumes and headed our way. I did what I think any normal person would do and turned and walked away. The creature, which I have now named Tom the Terror, matched us. We walked a little faster, he walked a little faster. When we started sprinting, he did too. This 40 pound ball of feathers and vengeance sang the song of his people, which doesn't sound at all like I thought a sip should, as he chased us through the woods. At that point my partner asked for my walking stick, which I gave back as a baton during a relay race and kept running. I think their goal was to defend with shock and confusion, rather than violence. I was certainly confused to hear a medley of sentences that could rival a community theater production of Hamlet and the high-pitched swallows of the only creature who could beat most of Congress in a wrinkly bastard contest. Suffice it to say, we never made it to the viewpoint. I'm sure it's beautiful, but I made sure the tent was zipped up securely that night. You never know what evil creatures are out there.

