Virginia Tech Spring Football Team Preview: Offense
Heading into the 2024 season, Virginia Tech football is turning its attention to spring ball for the upcoming campaign.
The Hokies return most of their offensive production from a season ago, with plenty of firepower across the board. Let's take a quick look at what Tech could look like on that side of the ball.
Quarterbacks
It's hard to talk about Tech's success in 2023 without mentioning the incumbent starting quarterback Kyron drones.
The transfer from Baylor took over as the Hokies' starting signal-caller through three games of the 2023 season, with the redshirt junior changing the direction of Tech's season in a big way.
Drones threw for 2,085 yards with 17 touchdowns in his first year at the helm, and also took off for 818 yards and five scores on the ground.
At 6-foot-4 and 234 pounds, Drones' dual-threat ability is changing Tech's dynamic on the offensive side of the ball, with the Pearland, Texas native setting his sights on another big year in 2024.
Tech also brings back the duo Pop Watson Dylan Witke to serve in an understudy role. Watson saw action in two games a season ago, while Wittke is still awaiting his turn in the quarterback room.
Running backs
It's no secret the Hokies were ready to welcome a return Bhayshul Tuten with open arms after the decision to return in 2024.
The 2023 All-ACC Third Team running back rushed for a team-high 863 yards a season ago and found the end zone 10 times, averaging an impressive five yards per carry.
Tuten was also one of the nation's top kick returners last season, finishing the year as one of only five FBS players to return two-plus kicks for touchdowns. Tuten also racked up 1,633 all-purpose yards, showing how dynamic he can be when handling the rock in different ways.
You can't forget redshirt junior Malachi Thomas also. The Hartwell, Georgia, native complimented Tuten nicely, running for 381 yards on 81 attempts a year ago, averaging 4.6 yards per carry and scoring twice during his time on the field.
Moving on, redshirt freshman Jeremiah Coney And Tralon Mitchell waiting their turn to get a crack. Coney carried the ball 11 times for 32 yards a season ago, while Mitchell was looking at his collegiate debut.
Wide receivers
Wide receivers coach Fontel Mines returns its most experienced and productive group yet heading into the 2024 campaign.
The Hokies have the luxury of returning their top four goals from a year ago Ali Jennings, Da'Quan Felton, Jaylin Lane And Stephen Gosnell they all come back for another round.
A former standout receiver under Mines at Old Dominion, Jennings played in just two games before suffering a season-ending injury in his first year as a Hokie and driving in two scores in his Tech debut. The former First Team All-Sun Belt selection caught 54 passes for 959 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022, flashing his potential as he approaches his sixth collegiate season.
On the other hand, Felton came into his own after transferring from Norfolk State. The 6-foot-1, 213-pounder hauled in 38 catches for a team-high 667 yards in 2023, scored eight times and showed what a weapon he can be even after ascending to the Power Five ranks.
Lane also had a smooth transition to the Power Five level after transferring from Middle Tennessee. The fifth-year senior caught a team-leading 41 passes for 538 yards and six touchdowns in his first season in the maroon and orange.
Gosnell returns for another year after catching 22 passes and three touchdowns a season ago, with the always dangerous Tucker HollowayXavion Turner-Bradshaw and Ayden Greene also returns to the herd.
The Hokies have an extra quartet looking for an opportunity Takye Heide, Chance FitzgeraldKeylen Adams and Chanz Wiggins hoping to play a role.
Tight ends
Sixth year senior Nick Gallo returns to the tight end after being sidelined for the entire 2023 season with a knee injury. The Richboro, Pennsylvania native has long been a mainstay of the group and ranked second on the team in receptions in 2022, hauling in 30 catches for 256 yards as one of Tech's top weapons in the passing game game.
The Hokies also return redshirt sophomores Benji Gosnell and Harrison St. Germain for 2024, with Gosnell having caught 12 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown season ago, while St. Germain finished with two catches and a score in a limited role.
Redshirt freshman Zeke Wimbush And Ja'Ricous Hairston could also be a factor as both look to make their collegiate debuts.
Offensive line
Offensive line coach Ron Krook is set to bring everyone back in their second year in town.
Brothers Kaden and Braelin Moore, Parker Clements, Xavier Chaplin, Bob Schick And Brody Meadows all return to the starting rotation, with Tech adding the Georgia State transfer, for example Montavious Cunningham to the mix after a successful stint in the Group of Five at Georgia State.
Johnny Garrett also returns and should provide depth up front, while the duo of Layth Ghannan and Hannes Hamer They are expected to compete to get on the field.
