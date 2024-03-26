Preview: #6 Maine takes on #12 Cornell in NCAA tournament

ORONO, Maine The #6 University of Maine men's hockey team will face #12 Cornell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Springfield Regional on Thursday, March 28 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Puck drop between the Black Bears and Big Red is scheduled for 5:30 PM and the game will be broadcast live on ESPNNews and ESPN+. The game can also be heard on 92.9 FM in eastern Maine, 100.5 FM in southern Maine or online at GoBlackBears.com/MIHRadio.

The winner of the first round game will advance to Saturday's regional final at 4 p.m. against the winner of the Denver-UMass first round game.

GAME 37 | #6Maine vs. #12Cornell

Thursday March 28, 2024 | 5:30 PM

MassMutual Center | Springfield, Mass.

NCAA Tournament First Round | Springfield Regional

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

The University of Maine men's hockey team will take on Cornell University on Thursday night in the first round of the NCAA tournament

The Black Bears are playing in the program's first NCAA tournament in 12 years, last in 2012, and 19th overall…Maine earned an at-large bid and enters the tournament as the fifth overall seed.

Cornell earned ECAC Hockey's automatic bid with the program's 13th Whitelaw Cup victory … this is the second consecutive and 24th overall NCAA Tournament bid for the Big Red.

A WIN ON THURSDAY WOULD…

Moves Maine to 24-11-2 this year for the most wins in a season since 2005-06.

Give the Black Bears the first NCAA tournament win for the program since March 24, 2007.

Move Maine to 31-20 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

Bump Maine to 8-7-3 all-time against Cornell.

ABOUT MAINE

The Black Bears are 23-11-2 overall… Last weekend, Maine advanced to the semifinals of the Hockey East Tournament for the first time since 2012, falling 4-1 to #2 Boston University.

Bradley Nadeau (19-27-46) and Jos Nadeau (18-27-45) are tied for the team lead in points seven players have at least 20 points for the Black Bears through 36 games, Maine has 23 different point getters and 20 different scorers… with the Nadeau brothers and Lynden Breen (9/21/13), Maine has three players scoring 30 points for the first time since 2011-12.

In purpose, Albin Boija is 10-6-1 with a 2.01 goals against average, .916 save percentage and two shutouts.

Maine is averaging 62.42 shots per game, the most of any Hockey East school… the Black Bears are second in Hockey East and 17th in the nation with a faceoff winning percentage of 52.1.

Nineteen of Maine's 36 games were against ranked opponents, with the Black Bears going 11-7-1 in those games for the most wins since 2003-04 (12).

The Black Bears have been ranked for twenty consecutive weeks for the first time since a 57-week stretch from January 2005 to March 2007.

ABOUT CORNEL

Cornell enters the NCAA tournament with an overall mark of 21-6-6 … the Big Red earned ECAC Hockey's automatic bid with a 3-1 win over St. Lawrence in the conference tournament title game.

Gabriel Seger leads Cornell in scoring with 42 points on 14 goals and 28 assists… Dalton Bancroft is second with 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 points, while Kyle Penney (17-9-26) and Jonathan Castagna (11-14 -25) ) give Cornell four players with at least 25 points.

Ian Shane is 21-4-6 between the pipes, with a 1.70 goals against average and a .922 save percentage to go with three shutouts.

This is Cornell's second straight trip to the NCAA tournament and the 24th in program history.

SERIES HISTORY vs. CORNELL

Maine has an all-time record of 7-7-3 against the Big Red.

This is the first meeting between the two squads since the 2013 Florida College Classic championship game on December 29, 2013… Maine and Cornell's last seven meetings have taken place during the annual Florida College Classic tournament.

This is the first-ever NCAA Tournament meeting between the two teams.

Cornell and Maine met for the first time on December 28, 1979 at Lynah Rink, where the Big Red earned a 3-1 victory.

MAINE IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT

Maine is playing in its 19 NCAA Tournament … the program has appeared in 11 Frozen Fours.

The Black Bears have won two titles, in 1993 and 1999.

The Black Bears are 30-20 all-time in the tournament, including a 14-7 mark in the regional round.

Maine appeared in its first national title game in 1993 and topped Lake Superior State, 5-4, for the program's first title…the Black Bears are 2-3 in the championship game.