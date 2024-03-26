New coordinator, same defense for Michigan football? Not so fast, players say

ANN ARBOR In his first news conference as Michigan defensive coordinator, Don Wink Martindale declined to reveal trade secrets about his plans for next season, but praised the successful plan implemented by Mike Macdonald in 2021 and shaped by Jesse Minter over the past two seasons.

The system, based on varied formations with amoeba fronts to disguise pressure and keep offenses guessing, has been executed masterfully over the past three seasons and has produced a top-five defense nationally each year.

Martindale is the self-proclaimed OG (founder) of the defensive system that Macdonald and Minter put in place in Ann Arbor, after installing it with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 when Michigan's two previous defensive coordinators were on the staff.

When first-year head coach Sherrone Moore hired Martindale, the belief was that Michigan could maintain the defensive identity that contributed to the best three-year stretch in program history.

But the Wolverines lost eight players who played at least 40% of the defensive snaps last season and now have a coordinator in Martindale who spent the previous 20 seasons in the NFL.

Perhaps there are more changes on the horizon than initially expected.

I think every year is different, Martindale said on March 15. I'm not going to tell Ryan Day or Sark (Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian) what they're going to do. I have confidence in these players that they will perform at a high level. I'm more aggressive than Jesse, the proof is in the pudding with Jesse and Mike. Well, look how it works. If we can get to the quarterback with three, rush three. That's just how football is. You just have to see how it changes, because people adapt to us too.

Michigan is only a few years into Spring Ball, but players say significant changes have been made.

It's completely different, safety Makari Paige Monday. Everything is different.

Paige's comment was surprising considering how Martindale, Minter, Macdonald and Minter are all intertwined, so much so that a few reporters doubted Paige's claim.

“I feel like you're kidding us,” a reporter responded.

“I'm real,” Paige replied.

This should have been the same defense, and you say it's completely different. Is that what you say? another reporter noted.

Ha, yeah, Paige said with a wry smile.

All Michigan practices are closed to the media, so it's unclear how sincere Paige was in his responses. But junior defensive tackle Mason Graham also hinted at adjustments on defense.

I don't really know how to describe it, Graham said Monday. He (Martindale) changes it a lot. We'll bring a lot of different looks, just like in the past, keeping offenses on edge, not knowing what we brought or how many we brought or what we did. I just feel like he's at least turning it around and keeping offenses on their heels.

Graham said the philosophy under Minter was similar, but noted there are different ways to do it.

Michigan has played more zone defense in recent years, rarely more than four, while maintaining a two-safety shell on the back end to protect against big plays.

Martindale has been the defensive coordinator for three NFL teams since last coaching at the college level in 2003 and isn't shy about blitzing and playing in man coverage.

Involving the security forces in the pass rush is a change Paige would welcome.

That's his plan, I think, Paige said. But like I said, it's only day four of training. Everything hasn't arrived yet, so I honestly don't know what he plans to do with us. But hopefully we'll do more blitz.

Regardless of any new twists Martindale adds to the defense, players understand they have a standard to live up to after back-to-back seasons in which the unit finished in the top four in fewest yards and points allowed per game.

Boys are still hungry, Paige said. Not complacent. I think that's what we need on defense. Keep achieving what needs to be achieved. We want to be the better defense than last year. That's our goal right now.