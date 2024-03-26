The Saudi tennis effort will face competition from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates





In a statement to Telegraph Sport, the ATP stressed that the tenth Masters is part of their strategy to unify tennis – Matthew Stockman/Getty Images The Association of Tennis Professionals has opened the bidding process for a tenth Masters 1000 event, likely to take place in the first week of the season, putting the Saudi billions in competition from other oil-rich states. Two weeks ago, Telegraph Sports revealed that the Saudis had made a ten-figure offerwith a shelf life of 90 days. That bid came to a combined total of $1.3 billion for the men's and women's tours, and included this new Masters event, along with sponsorship rights and other tournament commitments, including a WTA Finals in Riyadh. It was unveiled just over two weeks ago in Indian Wells by ATP boss Andrea Gaudenzi, who controversially allowed representatives of the four grand slams to leave the venue before unveiling the Saudi bid to the ATP tournament directors. But the ATP has now decided to give the Qataris, the Emirates and Tennis Australia a chance to make competing offers. In fact, there could be two separate Emirati bids, one from Dubai and one from Abu Dhabi, in addition to those from Doha, Riyadh and Melbourne (although some sources expect Tennis Australia to decline the invitation). In a statement issued to Telegraph Sportsthe ATP insisted that the tenth Masters is part of their strategy to unify tennis, although the Grand Slam representatives removed from Gaudenzi's original Saudi revelation at Indian Wells might raise an eyebrow in response. The statement reads: We have consistently called for greater cooperation in tennis, advocating a shared governance structure, with fair player representation, and a centralized commercial strategy across tennis. Our roadmap includes the possible creation of a tenth ATP Masters 1000 tournament. An official bidding process is currently underway. Telegraph Sports understands that the Saudis have now withdrawn their original bid of $1.3 billion, but are expected to resubmit a new bid as part of this tender process. The period for applications is very tight, as the ATP board wants to discuss the bids during the Madrid Masters in five weeks. That tournament in Madrid now seems likely to be the venue for the next showdown between the oil-funded ATP plan and the rival grand slams' intention to create a streamlined Premium Tour. In theory these two projects could potentially co-exist, but not if the tenth Masters event is scheduled in the first week of the season, as that would disrupt established Tennis Australia tournaments such as the United Cup and would only exacerbate existing problems worsen. feeling between Gaudenzi and Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley. A possible compromise could be to reschedule this new Masters event to take place in February, although that would require hefty compensation payments for the many smaller tournaments now occupying that space. Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.

