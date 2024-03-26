NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament: Picks, Predictions, Highlights





March Madness isn't limited to hoops, as 16 hockey teams took to the ice starting Thursday in hopes of reaching the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul for the NCAA Frozen Four on April 11-13. Accurately predicting a one-off hockey tournament is a challenge because one bounce of the puck can torpedo a bracket. Regional Providence No. 1 seed Boston College over No. 4 Michigan Tech No. 3 Quinnipiac over No. 2 Wisconsin Boston College above Quinnipiac Remark: Boston College features three of the five leading scorers in college hockey: Will Smith (23 goals, 44 assists, 67 points), Cutter Gauthier (35-24-69) and Gabe Perreault (18-39-57). That firepower should wear out Michigan Tech and standout goaltender Blake Pietila (2.28 goals against average). Reigning national champion Quinnipiac won 11-3 and appears poised to eliminate Wisconsin, which hasn't played since March 10. Springfield Regional No. 1 Denver over No. 4 Massachusetts No. 3 Cornell over No. 2 Maine Denver over Cornell Remark: UMass hosts Springfield, but that shouldn't bother Denver, which is 8-6 against teams in the NCAA tournament field, including a win over Boston College. Maine is making its first NCAA appearance since 2012. Cornell features goaltender Ian Shane, who has the nation's best 1.70 GAA. In the final, Denver, which leads the country with 4.85 goals per game, avenges last year's loss to Cornell. Maryland Heights Regional No. 4 Western Michigan over No. 1 Michigan State No. 2 North Dakota over No. 3 Michigan North Dakota over western Michigan Remark: This “Region of Death” features teams with a total of 20 NCAA championships. A veteran Western Michigan team leaves Michigan State, marking the 17th year in the past 18 NCAA Tournaments that at least one No. 4 seed has defeated a No. 1 seed. North Dakota and Michigan each have 11 NHL draft picks on their rosters. UND wins a barn burner. In the finals, UND improves to 3-0 this season vs. the Broncos. Sioux Falls Regional No. 1 Boston University over No. 4 RIT No. 2 Gophers over No. 3 Nebraska Omaha Gophers over Boston University Remark: BU freshman Macklin Celebrini is tied for second nationally (31-28-59), while sophomore Lane Hutson (13-33-46) delivers punch from the blue line. The Terriers should handle RIT in the opener. The Gophers last played Omaha in the 2021 NCAA first round and won 7-2, but expect a more exciting matchup from a Mavericks team that reached the NCHC final. In the finals, Minnesota pulls off a mild upset and defeats BU for the second year in a row, setting up a St. Paul homecoming. The frozen four Boston College over North Dakota Denver over Gophers Denver over Boston College Remark: Each time Xcel Energy Center has hosted the Gophers in 2002, and Minnesota Duluth in 2011 and '18, a Minnesota team has won the NCAA title. It's hard to buck that trend, but here goes. Boston College's scoring depth, six players with 32 or more points, proves too much for North Dakota. Led by superstar freshman defenseman Zeev Buium, the Pioneers edge past the Gophers. In the championship, Denver surpasses Boston College for its second national title in the past three years.

