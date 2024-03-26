Purple Eagles fall to WNIT second round

Burlington, VTThe Niagara women's basketball team saw its season end Monday night in the second round of the WNIT when they lost 69-63 to the Vermont Catamounts.

First quarter

The Catamounts took a two-point lead in the first quarter, outscoring Niagara 16-14. Angel Parker scored a quarter-high seven points as she went 3-4 from the floor and 1-1 from the free throw line. Alyssa Rossignol meanwhile had four points Lot Strother had three points. Niagara forced seven turnovers in the quarter while having five steals. A. Parker, Strother, Chardonnay Hartley , Lore Porter And Saige Glover each had a bargain.

Second quarter

Vermont defeated the Purple Eagles. Six different Purple Eagles scored in the quarter as Shelby Fiddler meanwhile had three points Amelia Strong , Aaliyah Parker , A. Parker, Glover and Porter all had two points in the quarter. The Purple Eagles pulled down nine rebounds in the second quarter, five of which came on the offensive glass. Strong had five rebounds to lead all players in the second quarter. Niagara had three steals in the first quarter as Aa. Parker had all three steals for the Purple Eagles.

Halfway

Niagara trailed by six at the break as An. Parker had nine points in the opening quarter and eight different Purple Eagles scored in the first half. Niagara forced eleven goals in the first half, eight of which came from steals. Aaa. Parker had a game high three steals, while six Purple Eagles had a steal. Strong was the leading rebounder for the Purple Eagles in the first half as she pulled down five rebounds.

Third quarter

The Purple Eagles made it a one-point game in the third quarter as they outscored the Catamounts 19-14 in the third quarter. Aaa. Parker had a quarter-high eight points as she went 3-6 from the field and 2-2 from the free throw line. A. Parker had six points in the quarter, while Strother had three and Glover had two. Niagara forced seven turnovers this quarter while only committing one. Hartley had two steals in the quarter. Glover had a team-high three rebounds in the quarter. Niagara scored 11 points off turnovers and went to the paint for 10 points in the third quarter.

Fourth quarter

Vermont closed out the game in the fourth quarter as they defeated Niagara 22-17. A. Parker had seven points as a team Marlie Dickerson had four points. The Purple Eagles had seven rebounds in the fourth quarter, with Glover coming down with five of the seven rebounds Arie Hicks and Rossignol each had a rebound. Niagara went 8-8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

Niagara Notes

A. Parker finished the game with 22 points in her final game as a Purple Eagle. She recorded her 1,499e and 1,500e career points in the first quarter, becoming just the seventh Purple Eagle to reach 1,500 points in a Niagara uniform.

Glover had 10 rebounds against Vermont, her fifth straight game with 10 or more rebounds.

Niagara went 19-19 from the free throw line in the game.

The Purple Eagles finish the 2023-2024 season with a 21-14 record. The 21 wins are the most for the Purple Eagles since the 2002-03 season, when Niagara won 20 games.

Niagara earned their first postseason win of the NCAA Division I era in the WNIT First Round with a victory over Le Moyne on Feb. 22 at the Gallagher Center.

Niagara finishes the season with an average of 27.5 forced turnovers per game, which currently leads the NCAA.

The Purple Eagles averaged 15.1 steals per game, leading the nation.