Linn-Mar's new tennis facility is truly impressive





The new Linn-Mars tennis facility was a welcome venue for the boys and girls teams this spring. (Nick Wilwert)



MARION For nearly two decades, Chris Wundram has consistently kept the Linn-Mar boys tennis team among the best in the state.

The Lions have made the state tournament in every season but one since 2012, winning state titles in 2015 and 2018.

Now Linn-Mar will have a state-of-the-art facility to present its program.

An eight-court complex, located adjacent to the existing baseball/softball facilities at Oak Ridge Middle School, was completed during the current school year and was available when the team began practice earlier this month.

It was a surreal feeling for all of us that first practice, Wundram said. I think everyone is extremely excited about how the courts have turned out.

I texted (Linn-Mar activities director Tonya Moe) a few times before the season started, when I was getting ready on the new courts, and said it really didn't seem real.

The ribbon cutting for the facility will take place on April 2 at 3:30 PM prior to the Lions' season-opening game against West Des Moines Valley.

We are excited to bring new courts to our tennis programs and the community, Moe said, and to have a district that supports these needs.

The Lions' old courts, located on the high school campus, served well for years, but one of the problems was an overall lack of space, especially for those watching the games.

These issues have been addressed in the design of the new complex.

We wanted to ensure that our new facility would be spectator-friendly, which we certainly achieved, said Wundram. The design of eight courts in groups of two allows spectators and coaches to view all eight courts by simply turning their heads. It's really impressive how everything came together.

Wundram was able to provide input on the new facility, which will have lighting on four of the eight runways.

It was a collaboration of things we liked from different facilities around the state, he said. My personal input was just the experience of being a coach for a long time and making some suggestions based on various things I've seen at facilities over the years.

Both Linn-Mar's boys and girls programs have more than 60 athletes competing in tennis. Wundram said the new facility offers much more flexibility for both teams.

Eight lanes and lighting make a significant difference, especially for practice, he said. Having two additional courts and lighting on four courts provides more options for both play space and practice hours.





Linn-Mar's Malcolm Rice returns a volley as he and teammate Zach Mersch played in the Class 2A district tournament last May. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)



Wundram's first team in the new facility should once again be a strong team. Malcolm Rice finished fifth on the state list in Class 2A doubles, while Garrett Bauermeister and Jackson Kramer placed seventh.

We really have a lot of depth on this year's team, Wundram said. We have been to state for six consecutive seasons and have won state twice in the last eight seasons. I could argue that this might be our deepest team of all.

Read more:

Boys tennis 2024: Gazette teams and players to watch