Sports
Linn-Mar's new tennis facility is truly impressive
Linn-Mar boys tennis coach Chris Wundram expects to have a strong team again in 2024
MARION For nearly two decades, Chris Wundram has consistently kept the Linn-Mar boys tennis team among the best in the state.
The Lions have made the state tournament in every season but one since 2012, winning state titles in 2015 and 2018.
Now Linn-Mar will have a state-of-the-art facility to present its program.
An eight-court complex, located adjacent to the existing baseball/softball facilities at Oak Ridge Middle School, was completed during the current school year and was available when the team began practice earlier this month.
It was a surreal feeling for all of us that first practice, Wundram said. I think everyone is extremely excited about how the courts have turned out.
I texted (Linn-Mar activities director Tonya Moe) a few times before the season started, when I was getting ready on the new courts, and said it really didn't seem real.
The ribbon cutting for the facility will take place on April 2 at 3:30 PM prior to the Lions' season-opening game against West Des Moines Valley.
We are excited to bring new courts to our tennis programs and the community, Moe said, and to have a district that supports these needs.
The Lions' old courts, located on the high school campus, served well for years, but one of the problems was an overall lack of space, especially for those watching the games.
These issues have been addressed in the design of the new complex.
We wanted to ensure that our new facility would be spectator-friendly, which we certainly achieved, said Wundram. The design of eight courts in groups of two allows spectators and coaches to view all eight courts by simply turning their heads. It's really impressive how everything came together.
Wundram was able to provide input on the new facility, which will have lighting on four of the eight runways.
It was a collaboration of things we liked from different facilities around the state, he said. My personal input was just the experience of being a coach for a long time and making some suggestions based on various things I've seen at facilities over the years.
Both Linn-Mar's boys and girls programs have more than 60 athletes competing in tennis. Wundram said the new facility offers much more flexibility for both teams.
Eight lanes and lighting make a significant difference, especially for practice, he said. Having two additional courts and lighting on four courts provides more options for both play space and practice hours.
Wundram's first team in the new facility should once again be a strong team. Malcolm Rice finished fifth on the state list in Class 2A doubles, while Garrett Bauermeister and Jackson Kramer placed seventh.
We really have a lot of depth on this year's team, Wundram said. We have been to state for six consecutive seasons and have won state twice in the last eight seasons. I could argue that this might be our deepest team of all.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thegazette.com/iowa-prep-sports/new-linn-mar-tennis-facility-is-really-impressive/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Raveena Tandon admits Bollywood is full of insecure people who conspire to bring down their competitors: They attack you through your boyfriends and girlfriends | Bollywood News
- Linn-Mar's new tennis facility is truly impressive
- Valentino cancels June fashion shows
- Erdogan critic Imamoglu faces tough fight for re-election as Istanbul mayor
- Towards the end of his term, Jokowi's wealth amounted to IDR 95.8 billion
- UK accuses China of cyberattacks on British democracy – POLITICO
- “Google Cloud Security Foundation for Beginners” by Wiz
- a trans actor finds the stage in Singapore
- Bob Stoops calls for CFB commissioner
- Wild will host a women's clothing drive this weekend
- Search of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes in connection with sex trafficking investigation
- Avian influenza symptoms confirmed in dairy cows in Texas, Kansas