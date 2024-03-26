Wildly close to signing former Minnesota Mr. Hockey Jack Peart for Entry-Level Contract: Sources





The Minnesota Wild are adding another defenseman to their blueline prospect pool. They are close to signing 2021 second-round pick Jack Peart to his three-year entry-level contract, multiple league sources said Monday. The deal would start in the 2024-25 season, but he is expected to sign an amateur tryout to play for Iowa the remainder of the season. I will report to Des Moines on Tuesday. The 20-year-old Peart could have returned to St. Cloud State for his senior season, but opted to turn pro after St. Cloud States' season ended in overtime against the University of Denver on Friday. Peart will also likely start in AHL Iowa next season, joining a prospect pool that includes Daemon Hunt, Carson Lambos, Ryan ORourke, David Spacek and Kyle Masters. The Grand Rapids, Minnesota, native won the Minnesota Mr. Hockey Award in 2021 after leading Grand Rapids High in points for a defenseman with 11 goals and 35 points in 18 games. He scored three goals and 14 points in 38 games during his junior season with the Huskies and had eight goals and 55 points in 109 collegiate games. His numbers dipped this season, but there's a lot more to look at in a player's game than just stats, Wild assistant director of player development Matt Hendricks said Saturday morning on KFAN. The growth he has shown on the defensive end has been off the charts for us this year. He's really starting to rely on his feet defensively. He has the ability to fight in corners and hold his ground net up front. Those are the things that will allow him to find success at the next level. We think the offensive numbers will ultimately come from that, but Jack is a great player in terms of the way he sees the game, thinks the game and plays the game. While not a big producer at St. Cloud State, Pear's biggest strength is his ability to get back on pucks, break the forcheck and transition the play forward with speed in the neutral zone to help create offense in the hurry. He is a good skater and an excellent passer. Peart was named Second Team All-NCHC for the second consecutive season. After playing his final season with Grand Rapids, he appeared in 24 games for the USHL Fargo Force, scoring 15 points. He had seven points in nine playoff games as Fargo reached the Clark Cup final before losing to the Chicago Steel. He was named to the USHL's All-Rookie Second Team. Peart's expected signing comes days after the Wild signed prospects Riley Heidt and Rasmus Kumpalainen. If The Athletics suggested a few weeks ago, it sounds like the Wild have no intention of signing 2022 sixth-round pick Servac Petrovsky before the June 1 deadline. (Photo of Jack Peart: Jason Soria / Courtesy of St. Cloud State)

