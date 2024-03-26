Cricket Australia would love to host the India-Pakistan blockbuster, but not next summer





There isn't room in our schedules to do that right now, but keep talking to them and [consider] all other possibilities that arise. But in this particular example, there will be no change to the schedule. Perth has been awarded the first Test of the summer for the next seven years, as revealed by this masthead on Monday, despite Brisbane's reputation as a Fortress Gabba when it closes the season. This will only be announced after Easter. Perth Stadium has been given its first test for the next seven years. Credit: Getty The Adelaide Day/Night Test starts on December 6, followed by the Third Test in Brisbane from December 14, the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and then the New Year's Test in Sydney from January 3. Australia have not lost a Test at the Gabba when starting the summer since 1988, against the might of the West Indies at their peak. That's 31 Brisbane tests. However, of the four Tests Gabba since 1988 that have been played later in the season, Australia have lost two. That has happened over the past four seasons, against India in 2021 and against the lowly West Indies last January. The clear advice from our national team is that there is a preference to start series strong in locations where they really feel comfortable, and Perth and Brisbane they believe are somewhat similar in terms of the advantage they get from that, Roach said . They are the hardest and bounciest fields in Australia. The MCG will host a women's Ashes Test next summer. Credit: Getty Images I also believe that playing a day night in Adelaide is a significant advantage and the stats there are also quite compelling that that is a win so they will look at this schedule and some will say that Gabba would have been better first Perth. Others will say Perth and then Gabba. I think that gap has really closed in recent times and the way our players feel about that, and after analyzing the day-night test, they will be really happy with that. So we felt very comfortable that this gives us a great opportunity to compete with, a very strong Indian team. That loss to India in 2021, which cost Australia the series, also cost them a place in the first final of the World Test Championship, when New Zealand defeated India. Australia won the second WTC final against India in England last year, but that recent loss to the West Indies could prove costly heading into next year's final. Loading Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry was delighted to see the women's game featured in an increasing number of leading venues, including T20 matches at the SCG and Adelaide Oval in January, followed by the MCG Test, played over four days at 100 over. It is certainly a great opportunity for the team to play at such an iconic Australian cricket venue, Perry said. And on such a big occasion like an Ashes series. We all saw that and thought, what a great opportunity and how much potential that has too in terms of what it could mean for the game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/sport/cricket/cricket-australia-would-love-to-host-india-pakistan-blockbuster-but-not-next-summer-20240326-p5ff9q.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos