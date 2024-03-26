Men's tennis season preview – Bridgewater St.

By Jim Fenton

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — The Bridgewater State University men's tennis team will be a mix of returning players plus three promising newcomers.

The Bears, after going 5-9 and 3-3 in the 2023 Little East Conference, open the season against Wentworth Institute of Technology on Tuesday afternoon at the Rosen Courts.

Three of BSU's top six players from a year ago are back, including the sophomores Adam Beatrijs (Rockland, MA), junior Matthew Kramp (Littleton, Mass.) and sophomores Tyler Barros (Somerset, MA).

Beatrice moves from No. 3 singles to No. 1 after earning Little East Rookie of the Year honors, while Krampf, who was 4-0 in the conference, moves from No. 5 singles to No. 3 and Barros remains at No. 3. 6 after posting records of 8-4 overall and 3-1 in the Little East.

The additions to the roster include No. 2 singles player Tom Ayson (Plymouth, Mass.), a 6-foot-1 sophomore; Filippo Mucci (Vineyard Haven, Mass.), a sophomore who scored six goals with three assists for the BSU men's soccer team that won the MASCAC championship last fall and is ranked fourth in singles; And Robby Cooney (Plymouth, Massachusetts), who had a successful career at Plymouth North High.

“I think we have depth,” the coach said David Purpura, now in its eighth season. “In my men's coaching career we've had some talented players, but the years we've had Jeff Paulus or Matt McGee, we haven't had six players deep yet. We have been weak at the bottom, while we have been strong at the top. In recent years we have been stronger at the bottom and weak at the top.

“This is the first time we have really representative talent in every position. I'm excited going into every game, no one will really be overwhelmed in any position and we will be the favorites in many positions.” .

“When you feel like you can win in six positions, it really changes your outlook because teams have holes somewhere. This team is very good at one and two, strong at three and four and then we have depth.”

The Bears, who lost to Salem State in the conference tournament semifinals last season, have been picked to finish fifth in the Little East preseason poll.

Beatrice was 6-0 in Little East games, 8-4 overall in his first season and now moves up to No. 1.

“He had a great freshman year and was ready for business this season,” Purpura said. “He played really well in the preseason and looks and acts like the No. 1. He was voted co-captain by his teammates as a sophomore, which I think says a lot about who he is.

“I knew he was good (going into last season), but I think he was kind of a surprise breakout. In a year, he'll be a lot better. Obviously it's hard to be in the No. 1 position play and it will be a leap forward.” As for the competition. But I think he's up for the challenge and will have a good year.”

Krampf played club tennis at Delaware two years ago before transferring to BSU, where he finished 7-3 last spring.

“He had a great record at No. 5 and is making the jump,” Purpura said. “He's hitting as well as he's ever hit. We expected him to make a big jump in power. He was really good last year.”

Barros held the team lead with eight wins in total.

“He's a very crafty, smart player,” Purpura said. “He plays defense and was successful in sixth place. I expect that will be a good place for us this year as well.”

Ayson, who was a standout at Plymouth North High, did not play tennis a year ago and is a transfer student.

“He came in well and because he was a transfer and didn't play in the first year, I expected him to play lower in the lineup,” Purpura said. “But he showed up ready and looking like a college tennis player.”

Mucci, who is from Italy and played tennis while living on Martha's Vineyard, will make his collegiate tennis debut this season following a men's soccer career.

“I noticed he had talent,” said Purpura, who saw Mucci hit balls on campus. “Filippo is clearly a better tennis player, but he is an all-round athlete with a very high tennis IQ.

“He played when he was young, played growing up on the Vineyard. He's going to be a nice addition to our group. He's improving every day. We think he's a bright spot in the lineup.”

Cooney went to Syracuse last year but didn't play tennis. He is a late addition to the BSU roster and will likely make his Bears debut later in the first week of the season. Cooney was a teammate of Ayson at Plymouth North, where they were Nos. 1 and 2 in singles.

“We have the potential for a talented newcomer at the top of the lineup,” Purpura said. “I'm very excited about him. He can really play.”

Ryan Hebert (Taunton, Mass.) is ranked No. 5 after finishing at No. 7 last season. Hebert was a doubles player in high school.

“He has really changed physically and as a tennis player,” Purpura said. “He worked very hard. He really wanted to be in the lineup.”

The doubles teams for the opener should be Beatrice with Ayson; Krampf with Filippo and Hebert with junior co-captain Charlie Malinowski (East Bridgewater, Mass.).

The list also includes seniors Nicholas Levine (Raynham, Mass.) and juniors Lucas Ekmanis (Baxter, Tenn.) and Kyle Robbins (Bourne, Mass.).

“I think we're going to compete and be there with the top two teams in the conference,” Purpura said. “We have some depth. We have athleticism.

“They're motivated. They're ready to go. They didn't like how last season went. They don't like being looked at and projected to finish fifth in the conference. The players and coaches believe we are better than everyone thinks we are.”