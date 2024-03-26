Tickets are hard to come by for NCAA hockey regionals in a small arena

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Fans of the Western Michigan University, Michigan State University and University of Michigan men's hockey teams are having trouble finding tickets to this weekend's NCAA regional in suburban St. Louis.

The four-team regional competition will take place at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Missouri, about 20 miles outside of St. Louis. Built in 2019, the community rink is home to the St. Louis Blues practice facility and Lindenwood University's home ice.

The arena has 2,500 permanent seats, far below the standard requirement of 5,000 in the NCAA Site Selection Process Packet.

According to the NCAA, the arena will feature standing-room-only tickets, increasing the capacity for the weekend tournament to 3,148 seats. Each school in the region will receive 400 tickets for season ticket holders and VIPs.

Average attendance at regionals has ranged from 7,000 to 13,000 since 2018, according to NCAA data.

In a statement, the NCAA said there are not many sites in the western part of the country bidding for the regionals:

The NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Committee evaluated all bids for the 2024 regional sites in the winter of 2020, but only a few sites in the western part of the country submitted bids for the four-year cycle. Given the limited number of locations in the geographic area, the committee selected the best options to enhance the experience of the student-athletes and coaches. NCAA

The NCAA also says the selection of the smaller arena was an opportunity to have a regional in the same market as next year's Frozen Four. The Blues will host the 2025 championship at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.

Fans of all three Michigan teams are having a hard time finding tickets, which sold out just minutes after they went on sale. Ticketing sites show prizes ranging from several hundred to several thousand dollars for Friday's game between WMU and MSU.

Justin Baker, who goes by Brigadier Bronco online, says he's been trying to get tickets since the brackets were announced Sunday night.

“I feel like I'm trying to get tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour,” Baker told News 8 on Monday night. “It's crazy. I've never experienced this at any sporting event.”

He says he went to ticketing sites in hopes of finding a reasonably priced seat.

“Things were very expensive,” he said. “About $199 plus, so about $300 including fees. And right now you can't even get single tickets. You can only buy two tickets.”

Baker said it's frustrating not being able to get tickets because this year's regional edition is so close to Kalamazoo compared to the past two years when Western Michigan went to the East Coast.

“It's so close and yet so far out of reach. “I feel like there are a hundred different places we could have gone to where there would have been more seating,” he said.

When it comes down to it, Baker thinks fans are a big part of the college hockey experience.

“It's just really important that these games have their fans there,” he said. “This could be the last game of the season, a lot of seniors are graduating. And it makes a difference when your fans can cheer on your team because the other teams are going to have their fans there, so I feel like it's pretty important and I hope I can get out there so I can be loud.”

Western Michigan University is no stranger to the Centene Community Ice Center. The Broncos played two games there in January against Lindenwood University. Bronco Head Coach Pat Ferschweiler says the team played well in those games and looks forward to returning to Maryland Heights.

“We had some success in that building. That's always a good feeling when you come back in and it's not all new,” Ferschweiler said at a news conference Monday morning. “I know we played well there. I think we definitely feel comfortable on that rink.”

The Broncos will take on the Big Ten Champion Michigan State Spartans on Friday at 5 p.m., with the game airing on ESPNU. The winner will advance to the regional finals on Sunday and will face the winner of the game between the University of North Dakota and the University of Michigan.