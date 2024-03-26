Top 10 batsmen with most 50+ scores in T20 cricket, see where Virat Kohli stands





< style="display:block;padding-top:54.5455%"/> No.10 | AB de Villiers | Teams represented in T20 cricket: Barbados Tridents, Brisbane Heat, Delhi Daredevils, Lahore Qalandars, Middlesex, Rangpur Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, South Africa, South Africans, Titans, Tshwane Spartans | T20 matches played: 340| 50+ scores in T20 cricket: 73 (Image: PTI) < style="display:block;padding-top:54.5455%"/> No.9 | Rohit Sharma | Teams represented in T20 cricket: Deccan Chargers, India, India A, Indians, Mumbai, Mumbai Indians | T20 matches played: 427 | 50+ scores in T20 cricket: 81 (Image source: Twitter) < style="display:block;padding-top:54.5455%"/> No.8 | Shoaib Malik | Teams represented in T20 cricket: Barbados Tridents, Central Punjab (Pakistan), Chittagong Vikings, Comilla Victorians, Delhi Daredevils, Fortune Barishal, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Hobart Hurricanes, ICC World XI, Islamabad, Jaffna Kings, Jaffna Stallions, Jozi Stars, Karachi Kings, Karachi Whites, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Multan Sultans, Pakistan, Pakistan International Airlines, Pakistanis, Peshawar Zalmi, Rajshahi Royals, Rangpur Riders, Sialkot Region, Sialkot Stallions, South Punjab (Pakistan), Uva Next, Warwickshire | T20 matches played: 542 | 50+ scores in T20 cricket: 83 (Image: PSL) < style="display:block;padding-top:54.5455%"/> No.7 | Alex Hales | Teams represented in T20 cricket: Adelaide Strikers, Barbados Tridents, Desert Vipers, Durban Heat, England, England Lions, England XI, Hobart Hurricanes, Islamabad United, Jamaica Tallawahs, Karachi Kings, Khulna Tigers, Melbourne Renegades, Nottinghamshire, Rangpur Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sydney Thunder, Trent Rockets (men)| T20 matches played: 449 | 50+ scores in T20 cricket: 84 (Image: AP) < style="display:block;padding-top:54.5455%"/> No.6 | Aaron Vink | Teams represented in T20 cricket: Auckland, Australia, Australia A, Delhi Daredevils, Gujarat Lions, Kings , Victoria, Yorkshire | T20 matches played: 387 | 50+ scores in T20 cricket: 85 (Photo: Reuters) < style="display:block;padding-top:54.5455%"/> No.5 | Jos Butler | Teams represented in T20 cricket: Comilla Victorians, England, England Lions, England XI, Lancashire, Manchester Originals (men), Melbourne Renegades, Mumbai Indians, Paarl Royals, Rajasthan Royals, Somerset, Sydney | T20 Matches Played: 404 | 50+ scores in T20 cricket: 86 (Image: IPLT20.com) < style="display:block;padding-top:54.5455%"/> No.4 | Babar Azam | Teams represented in T20 cricket: Central Punjab (Pakistan), Colombo Strikers, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Islamabad Leopards, Islamabad Region, Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Blues, Lahore Eagles, Lahore Whites, Pakistan, Pakistan A, Peshawar Zalmi, Punjab ( Pakistan), Rangpur Riders, Somerset, Sylhet Sixers, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited | T20 matches played: 290 | 50+ scores in T20 cricket: 98 (Photo: Reuters) < style="display:block;padding-top:54.5455%"/> No.3 | Virat Kohli | Teams represented in T20 cricket: Delhi, India, Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Royal Challengers Bengaluru | T20 matches played: 377 | 50+ scores in T20 cricket: 100 (Image: AP) < style="display:block;padding-top:54.5455%"/> No.2 | David Warner | Teams represented in T20 cricket: Australia, Australia A, Delhi Capitals, Delhi Daredevils, Dubai Capitals, Durham, Middlesex, New South Wales, Northern Districts, St Lucia Stars, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder, Sylhet Sixers | T20 matches played: 371 | 50+ scores in T20 cricket: 109 (Image: IPL) < style="display:block;padding-top:54.5455%"/> No. 1 Chris Gayle | Teams represented in T20 cricket: Balkh Legends, Barisal Bulls, Barisal Burners, Chattogram Challengers, Chittagong Vikings, Dhaka Gladiators, Fortune Barishal, Jamaica, Jamaica Tallawahs, Jozi Stars, Karachi Kings, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lahore Qalandars, Lions , Matabeleland Tuskers, Melbourne Renegades, PCA Masters T20 matches played: 463 | | 50+ scores in T20 cricket: 110 (Image: iplt20.com)

