Man charged in death of Memphis football coach | News

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A month after a former Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) coach was shot and killed, police have now arrested a suspect.
FOX13 learns that 55-year-old Harold Harris is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting.
Harris, also known as Lil Harold, was taken into custody at 11:20 a.m. Saturday.
According to court records, Harris is charged in the death of Adrian Goodrich, a former Bellevue Middle School football coach who was killed after being caught in a crossfire on Feb. 22, 2024, Memphis police said.
People who live in Binghampton told FOX13 that Goodrich grew up there and would go back occasionally to see old friends. Those who remember Goodrich had good things to say about the former MSCS coach.
RELATED: Former MSCS football coach killed in Binghampton shooting, sources confirm
He was a real good guy, a real good guy, a native of Binghampton and a friend of Goodrich, FOX13 said.
People who live in Binghamton remember the evening of February 22 when gunshots rang out. Those shots would unfortunately end the life of the former Bellevue Middle School football coach.
Everyone is sad about that baby. Everyone. “Everyone is sad about that,” one Binghampton resident said.
Harris was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a gun and reckless homicide, records show.
According to the affidavit, two people, identified as Harris and Eric Wilkerson, shot each other at Scott Street and Yale Avenue. According to the report, Wilkerson told police that Goodrich, also known as Skeet, was sitting behind him when one of those shots struck the former coach in the head.
They called him Skeet. I've known him for a long time, about forty years, a friend said. He came over here and just kept messing around, like I'm doing now. He came out and was just joking and messing around, but he wasn't bothering anyone.
After this deadly shooting, a sign that read Justice for Skeet and God gave you a gift. Stop killing your neighbors. Let's go to heaven and cover a fence and a light pole where the shooting took place. Binghampton residents say they will miss their friend.
He was a very nice and good person. He didn't deserve that, said a neighbor.
Court records also show that a witness told police they heard someone yelling, “Don't do that,” before several gunshots rang out.
It's not like nobody shot him or anything,” a neighbor told FOX13. 'It just happened. It could have been me, her or anyone else. He wasn't a bad person. He never got into trouble.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts of breaking news in your area.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD
Popular stories: