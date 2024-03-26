Simona Halep aims to 'play as much as possible' upon return – but what is her schedule and next tournament?

Simona Halep made her return at the Miami Open, losing in the first round to Paula Badosa in her first match in 18 months.

Former world number 1 Halep was cleared to play again after her four-year doping ban was reduced to nine months.

Currently unranked due to her time away from tennis, Halep will need wildcards to compete in top tournaments this spring.

Where will Halep play next and what is her schedule?

After a long wait, Halep's return to tennis finally came quickly.

In early March she discovered her ban had been shortened by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, allowing her to return, and a fortnight later she was in Miami.

She admits it wasn't exactly how she planned it.

This was so fast. To be honest, I thought I would come back to clay so I could have some time to catch my breath and calm down. told WTA Insider

But the positive feeling was so great, and I had a few people around me who said that you have to go to feel the energy again. It was the right decision, the best decision to come to Miami, to feel the energy, to feel the love of people and to feel the freedom again.

The clay season kicks off in early April with WTA 500 events in Charleston and Stuttgart.

It has not yet been confirmed where Halep will continue her comeback.

“I don't have a plan,” she admitted after Miami.

It's only the first tournament and I don't know what the plan will be, but I want to play as much as possible to get the rhythm back.

I am old. I'm not that young anymore and I have to supervise the comeback very well. I don't want to get hurt. Most people told me to worry about it because 18 months is a lot and I need to take it easy.

Halep added during her press conference that it is too early to talk about goals for this season.

I'm going home. I'll have to practice harder because the level is very high these days, and then I'll see.

Who will coach Halep?

Halep was previously coached by Patrick Mouratoglou.

However, that relationship has come to an end and Mouratoglou is now working with Holger Rune.

Next in Halep's corner could be Carlos Martinez, who previously worked with Svetlana Kuznetsova and Daria Kasatkina.

First of all, I need a coach to guide me a bit, Halep said in Miami.

Carlos Martinez and Daria Kasatkina Image credits: Getty Images

I'll wait for Carlos Martinez and start with him. We have set a trial period. He worked with Svetlana, my friend and favorite tennis player. I admire his work.

So hopefully we can get along well and achieve good results. But first I have to talk to him and he has to see me to tell me where I am, because alone it is difficult to determine your level.

Will Halep play the French Open?

Halep has not played a Grand Slam since the 2022 US Open, where she was defeated in the first round.

The next major on the calendar is the French Open, Halep's most successful Slam, having won it in 2018 and reaching the final in 2017 and 2014.

If Halep returns to Roland-Garros this summer, it seems likely she will need a wildcard.

Securing a spot in the main draw would only be possible with some very strong results during the clay season.

The French Open starts on May 26.

Will Halep play in the Olympics?

Halep has played just one Olympics in 2012, when she was defeated in the first round of the singles.

She missed Rio 2016 due to Zika virus concerns and then withdrew from Tokyo 2020 due to injury.

Without a ranking position and with four Romanian players in the top 150 of the WTA rankings, it seems unlikely that Halep will get a place in the team in Paris this summer.

A country can nominate up to six players for each of the men's and women's events at the Olympic Games.