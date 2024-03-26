JCC starts ice hockey program in fall semester | News, sports, jobs





JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Community College is pleased to announce the addition of ice hockey to its athletic programs as the newest club sport. “JCC Athletics is always looking to do what is best for our student-athletes and Jamestown Community College as a whole. There is tremendous interest in hockey in and around Jamestown, so the decision to add the program was an easy one.” said athletics director George Sisson. The first season for the Jayhawks will be the 2024-2025 year, starting in the fall. Jamestown will be part of the Upstate New York Collegiate Hockey League, a league made up of small colleges and universities in New York that has expanded to Pennsylvania and Vermont. The team hosts its home games from the Northwest Arena in downtown Jamestown. “To be able to start a new program and immediately have them playing in one of the best barns in the league is a huge selling point for our coaches, players, alumni and fans. We look forward to bringing exciting college hockey to Jamestown. This area eats, sleeps and breathes sport. It will be a great fit for the Northwest Arena.” Sisson added. JCC is coached by Tommy Gerace and assisted by his father, Joe Gerace. The Gerace name is deeply ingrained in the Western New York hockey community, with Tommy bringing his 23 years of playing experience and 10 years of coaching experience to the bench. Gerace, a former JCC Jayhawk himself, won a varsity state championship in New York as a player in 2018 and will add that leadership to the upstart program. “I am beyond excited about the introduction of JCC's first-ever hockey program. I know how much hockey is loved and desired in our region, and with the Jayhawks we strive to create a sustainable team that our community can rally behind. We will also provide a new opportunity for students to pursue a college education. Bringing hockey to JCC is something I have wanted to see happen for a long time, and now that it has happened, the excitement level is indescribable.” said Tommy Gerace. Jayhawks hockey will build its initial roster in the coming months, with practice start times and game schedules to be released later this year. If you are interested in more information about JCC ice hockey, please contact head coach Tommy Gerace at 716-499-4172 or [email protected] Today's latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.observertoday.com/sports/local-sports/2024/03/jcc-to-start-ice-hockey-program-in-fall-semester/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos