Perth to host first Test of Australian cricket summer, full schedule revealed, dates, when will Australia play India, Australia vs Pakistan, latest, updates

Western Australia has been given a major boost in its quest to become the permanent host of the opening Test every summer, with confirmation that the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India will start at Perth Stadium on November 22.

In a reference to where the 2025 Ashes will start, Cricket Australia's head of operations and planning Peter Roach said some of the country's Test cricketers now believed there was as much of an advantage to starting the summer in Perth as there was the Gabba.

Despite being upset by the West Indies at the Gabba in January, Australia have a dominant record going into the opening Test of the summer in Brisbane.

Dating back to a defeat by the West Indies in 1988, Australia have won all but two of the opening Tests at the Gabba when starting the series in Queensland, but have lost the two most recent red-ball matches at the venue when matches were held later . during the summer.

Australia recorded a four-wicket win over India in 2014 when the Gabba hosted the second Test of the summer after Adelaide. In 2021, India won the fourth Test of the series in Brisbane by three wickets. Perth did not host a Test in either series, but the addition of an extra Test to the Border-Gavaskar series has opened the door for this summer.

The Australians were far too good for Pakistan in Perth in the opening Test of the summer last December and Roach said there is plenty of evidence to suggest the Burswood venue played to the country's strengths.

The clear advice from our national team is that the preference is to start the series strong in locations where they really feel comfortable and Perth and Brisbane believe they are somewhat similar in terms of the advantage they get from that , Roach said.

They are the toughest and most resilient pitches in Australia so they will look at this schedule and some will say, Gee, the Gabba first would have been better than Perth. But others will say Perth rather than Gabba. I think the gap has really closed recently in the way our players think about that.

We felt really comfortable that this gives us a great opportunity to compete with a very strong Indian team.

Australian captain Pat Cummins said earlier this summer he did not have a strong opinion on which city should host the opening Test of the summer.

I think in recent years they have all been quite Australian wickets with quick, bouncy wickets with lateral movement. To be honest, I'm not that worried about it, he said.

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley will discuss aspects related to the extended series against India and what lies ahead for Australian cricket on Wednesday.

But in a statement, he said the program was chosen against India to maximize attendance at venues and also viewership across broadcast and streaming services in Australia and globally.

The second Test of the summer in Adelaide, which starts on December 6, will be a day-night affair, while the Brisbane Test starts on Saturday, December 14, coinciding with the start of the Queensland school holidays.

The MCG and SCG will retain their traditional Boxing Day and New Year dates.

Fittingly, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been placed on the same footing as The Ashes for the first time since 1991-92 with a five-Test series. the country, Hockley said.

Roach said the summer time frame, which starts with an ODI against Pakistan at the MCG on the night of the Melbourne Cup and ends with the SCG Test, was ideal as it would also allow the Test players to take part to take part in Sheffield Shield matches in October and also in the BBL from a third of the month until January.

In our opinion, this is the shape of the ideal summer. That is what we are working towards, he said.

As for the first test and whether it's Perth or somewhere else, that will be worked out in that bigger strategy piece that Nick will talk through (Wednesday), but we certainly think we'll start in Perth this year, maximizing our interest in Perth to try to grow to get those crowds at a significant level, and we know there are passionate people about cricket in Perth, which makes the first taste of India a great opportunity.

And we know that from a broadcast perspective it provides a great opportunity for people on the east coast of Australia, plus in India, to get the

beginning of that big series.

Former WACA chief executive Christina Matthews urged West Australians to turn out en masse for the Test against Pakistan in December, but there was criticism of the crowds at Perth Stadium given the gaping empty spaces in the stands.

But the actual attendance of 59,000 over four days was strong, given historical precedents in Perth, and there is confidence that crowds will be much larger for both India and England over the next two summers.

Matthews has previously called on Cricket Australia to provide more certainty regarding the Test, saying the WACA would like to build a theme around the match each year. A celebration of Indigenous Australia's contribution to the sport is among the ideas that have been put forward.

Perth is also connected to London via direct flights, which is important for attracting fans from the UK, including the Barmy Army.

