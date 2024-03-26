Andy Murray: Tennis promises to make a big return after yet another serious injury









CNN

—

British tennis star Andy Murray will be out for an extended period after suffering a serious ankle injury during his third round defeat at the Miami opened. The 36-year-old Murray lost 5-7 7-5 7-6(7-5) to the Czech Tom Mach in the third round of the Miami Open on Sunday. He revealed the next day that he had suffered a complete rupture of his anterior talofibular ligament (ATFL) and a near-complete rupture of his calcaneofibular ligament (CFL) towards the end of the match. When I get home, I'll see an ankle specialist to determine next steps, the former world number 1 wrote on Instagram. It goes without saying that this is a tough job and I will come back with one hip and no ankle ligaments when the time is right. In the third set against Mach, Murray, a two-time Mami Open singles champion, rallied from 2-5 and appeared to roll his left ankle after closing out a match to tie the match at 5-5. He had visible pain after the point and received immediate help from a physiotherapist on the court. Murray would stay in the match, saving a match point and forcing a tie-break before losing in almost three and a half hours. After the match, the three-time Grand Slam winner reflected on the possibility that he had played his last match at the tournament. “I spent a lot of my tennis career here and I would have liked it to last a little longer,” he said. This tournament in particular is important to me, so leaving the field today was a little more emotional than at some other events. Murray has battled persistent and serious injuries in recent years, including two hip surgeries in 2019. He now plays with a metal hip and has honestly struggled to compete consistently at the highest level for some time. After a first-round defeat to Argentina's Toms Martn Etcheverry at this year's Australian Open in January, Murray admitted this could be his last season on tour. I talked to my team about it. I've talked to my family about it several times. It's not that I don't think about it, he said at the time.

