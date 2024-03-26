Nigerian table tennis representative donates tennis boards to C/River





By Christian Njoku Mr. Ama-Ebi Ebikpolade, the South-South Representative on the Board of the Nigerian Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), has donated two international standard table tennis boards to the Cross River Table Tennis Federation. Ebikpolade, who spoke while presenting the items in Calabar on Tuesday, said the gesture was aimed at reigniting interest in the game. We have to prepare cadet players in this game, to achieve this we have to provide necessary facilities, he said. He also promised to renovate the playing ground floor in the state to make the game more enjoyable and competitive. What we have in the state is not of international standard. We will re-floor the playing area and make it more attractive for the players, he said. Ebikpolade, who is also the chairman of the Bayelsa Table Tennis Federation, expressed concern that serious attention was not being paid to table tennis. Not much attention is paid to table tennis in Nigeria, so this donation is a conscious intervention to rekindle the interest of younger players. Similar donations have been made in the other South-South states. We cannot talk about developing the game without facilities, he said. The ITTF official stated that the federation is committed to providing facilities and scholarships to talented cadet players in the country. On receiving the boards, Cross River Sports Commissioner, Mrs Agnes Atsu, described the donation as a good omen for the development of table tennis in the state. We would like to receive these table tennis boards from you. We call on other stakeholders to support sports development in the state, she said. Also speaking, Mr Usen Umoh, the Vice Chairman of Cross River Table Tennis Federation, commended Ebikpolade for the gesture. He said the equipment would help the state produce more talents in the game of table tennis in the future. One thing that can meaningfully engage our young people is sports, so an investment in sports is a step in the right direction. I urge the organized private sector and other stakeholders to support sports development in the country because government alone cannot do this, Umoh revealed. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria made a remarkable impact in table tennis at the just concluded All Africa Games when Offiong Eden won a gold medal at the event. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng) Edited by Azubuike Okeh

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nannews.ng/2024/03/26/nigerian-table-tennis-representative-donates-tennis-boards-to-c-river/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos