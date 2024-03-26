Wasserman launches cricket division with rebranding Phoenix Management Group





Agency giant Wasserman has rebranded Phoenix Management Group to launch its new cricket division. Confirmed: Division renamed Wasserman Cricket

Phoenixs founder and general manager Neil Fairbrother will lead Wasserman Cricket as executive vice president and general manager Context: Founded in 2018, Phoenix has been under the Wasserman umbrella since October last year as part of the titans' acquisition of CSM Sport & Entertainment. Phoenix's athletes include England internationals Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey and Sophie Ecclestone. They join Wasserman's existing roster of athletes, including Brittney Griner, Alex Morgan and Klay Thompson. Cricket has been put forward for inclusion in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, with Wasserman's CEO Casey Wasserman chairing the event's organizing committee. Remark: Cricket is an exciting sport that is extremely popular around the world, and Neil and his team have built a great reputation in the industry over many years, said Jason Ranne, Wasserman president, talent and representation. They are known across the industry as an innovative cricket practice representing men and women at all stages of their careers. They are also known for their integrity, and we are thrilled to have them be part of Wasserman's expansion into the sport. Wasserman has long been home to the brightest and best talent in the sport and is proud to be leading its entry into cricket, which represents a huge growth opportunity for the entire company, Fairbrother said. Our goal has always been to help our customers reach their full potential, both on and off the field. With the launch of Wasserman Cricket, we feel even better positioned to deliver on that promise, and we look forward to seeing what we can achieve together in the future. Next one: Buttler and Livingstone are among the English players competing in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), which started on September 22.NL March and runs through 26e Be able to. Are you ready for success? Join SportsPro Live in London this April as we unlock the secrets of successful monetization, audience engagement and environmental and social responsibility.Get your pass now.

