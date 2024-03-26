Is Stefanos Tsitsipas' best tennis of the past?

Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a devastating defeat to Denis Shapovalov in the second round of the Miami Open. Tsitsipas failed to create a single break point opportunity against Shapovalov, who has struggled with injuries and form for more than a year.

Tsitsipas has not had a great season so far. The number two at last year's Australian Open could not defend his points, crashed out against Taylor Fritz in the fourth round and was also unable to defend his title in Los Cabos. He has a current live ranking of number 11 in the world.

Touted as the next big thing in 2019

Tsitsipas was coming off a successful 2018 campaign in which he announced himself to the world by beating Novak Djokovic on his way to the final of the Canadian Masters Open. The then twenty-year-old ended the year in sublime fashion by winning the Next Gen Finals and beating Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz, Frances Tiafoe and Alex de Minaur, among others.

The Greek started the 2019 season in similar fashion, upsetting defending champion Roger Federer in four sets at the Australian Open. He had a great 2019 season, making his top-10 debut and winning 54 matches, including five against the Big 3. Tsitsipas ended the year in the same way as 2018, this time winning the ATP Finals.

Tsitsipas' aggressive and fearless playing style was suitable for any surface. With a great forehand, good serve and good volleys, he was touted as the next great player in tennis.

Roland Garros 2021 – Best Chance to Win a Major

Stefanos Tsitsipas was in excellent form entering Roland Garros in 2021 after winning his first Masters 1000 title in Monte Carlo. A final in Barcelona and another title in the Lyon Open followed. In the Roland Garros final against Djokovic, the former world number 3 had a two-set lead and was on the verge of becoming Grand Slam champion, but ultimately lost in five sets.

That hurt a lot, but despite the loss, Tsitsipas expected to have more chances for a slam. It's been three years since that loss, and with each passing year, it seems like the last big chance. Tsitsipas reached the final of the 2023 Australian Open, but never looked like he would be able to trouble Djokovic in that match.

Tsitsipas had expected to win some majors once Djokovic and Nadal grew old or retired. However, he kept losing to them even when they were 35+, and then along came Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, perhaps sooner than Tsitsipas expected.

Effect of the new generation

Tsitsipas may sound positive in his press conferences, but it seems he lacks the same motivation and hunger as he once did. One wonders how much of that has to do with the rise of Alcaraz, Sinner and other players.

It must have been difficult for him to watch a younger, better, more charismatic player appear before him and get everything he hoped for: recognition and attention.

The consecutive heavy losses against Alcaraz seem to have made him realize that he no longer has any chance of winning the major titles. It's as if he's realized he's not as special as he thought – and that's an unpleasant realization for any aspiring player. Accepting that you will spend the rest of your career in the shadows of others is a frightening reality.

The backhand is getting worse

Recently after his practice session with Alcaraz in Miami, Tsitsipas admittedthat he wants to learn the 'secrets' of Alcaraz and Sinner.

The biggest secret of their game is that they have no weaknesses. Tsitsipas' backhand has been the same since he went on tour, and it appears to be deteriorating. He used to get away with it, but now that opponents know his weakness, they target his backhand every chance they get in the match. His inability to improve the slice and topspin on his backhand has cost him a lot lately.

Tsitsipas fell outside the top 10 for the first time since March 2019. His first-serve percentage is an all-time low this year. His first-serve points won are the lowest since 2018, and the clay-court season hasn't even started yet.

Tsitsipas has won just 1 of his last 10 matches against top 10 players. It seems that the players around him have improved, while the Greek has remained the same or perhaps even regressed.

At the moment, Stefanos Tsitsipas is far from a threat to other real contenders, and the upcoming clay court season, in which he has to defend a significant number of points, will make or break his season.

