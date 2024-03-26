Sports
Is Stefanos Tsitsipas' best tennis of the past?
Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a devastating defeat to Denis Shapovalov in the second round of the Miami Open. Tsitsipas failed to create a single break point opportunity against Shapovalov, who has struggled with injuries and form for more than a year.
Tsitsipas has not had a great season so far. The number two at last year's Australian Open could not defend his points, crashed out against Taylor Fritz in the fourth round and was also unable to defend his title in Los Cabos. He has a current live ranking of number 11 in the world.
Touted as the next big thing in 2019
Tsitsipas was coming off a successful 2018 campaign in which he announced himself to the world by beating Novak Djokovic on his way to the final of the Canadian Masters Open. The then twenty-year-old ended the year in sublime fashion by winning the Next Gen Finals and beating Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz, Frances Tiafoe and Alex de Minaur, among others.
The Greek started the 2019 season in similar fashion, upsetting defending champion Roger Federer in four sets at the Australian Open. He had a great 2019 season, making his top-10 debut and winning 54 matches, including five against the Big 3. Tsitsipas ended the year in the same way as 2018, this time winning the ATP Finals.
Tsitsipas' aggressive and fearless playing style was suitable for any surface. With a great forehand, good serve and good volleys, he was touted as the next great player in tennis.
Roland Garros 2021 – Best Chance to Win a Major
Stefanos Tsitsipas was in excellent form entering Roland Garros in 2021 after winning his first Masters 1000 title in Monte Carlo. A final in Barcelona and another title in the Lyon Open followed. In the Roland Garros final against Djokovic, the former world number 3 had a two-set lead and was on the verge of becoming Grand Slam champion, but ultimately lost in five sets.
That hurt a lot, but despite the loss, Tsitsipas expected to have more chances for a slam. It's been three years since that loss, and with each passing year, it seems like the last big chance. Tsitsipas reached the final of the 2023 Australian Open, but never looked like he would be able to trouble Djokovic in that match.
Tsitsipas had expected to win some majors once Djokovic and Nadal grew old or retired. However, he kept losing to them even when they were 35+, and then along came Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, perhaps sooner than Tsitsipas expected.
Effect of the new generation
Tsitsipas may sound positive in his press conferences, but it seems he lacks the same motivation and hunger as he once did. One wonders how much of that has to do with the rise of Alcaraz, Sinner and other players.
It must have been difficult for him to watch a younger, better, more charismatic player appear before him and get everything he hoped for: recognition and attention.
The consecutive heavy losses against Alcaraz seem to have made him realize that he no longer has any chance of winning the major titles. It's as if he's realized he's not as special as he thought – and that's an unpleasant realization for any aspiring player. Accepting that you will spend the rest of your career in the shadows of others is a frightening reality.
The backhand is getting worse
Recently after his practice session with Alcaraz in Miami, Tsitsipas admittedthat he wants to learn the 'secrets' of Alcaraz and Sinner.
The biggest secret of their game is that they have no weaknesses. Tsitsipas' backhand has been the same since he went on tour, and it appears to be deteriorating. He used to get away with it, but now that opponents know his weakness, they target his backhand every chance they get in the match. His inability to improve the slice and topspin on his backhand has cost him a lot lately.
Tsitsipas fell outside the top 10 for the first time since March 2019. His first-serve percentage is an all-time low this year. His first-serve points won are the lowest since 2018, and the clay-court season hasn't even started yet.
Tsitsipas has won just 1 of his last 10 matches against top 10 players. It seems that the players around him have improved, while the Greek has remained the same or perhaps even regressed.
At the moment, Stefanos Tsitsipas is far from a threat to other real contenders, and the upcoming clay court season, in which he has to defend a significant number of points, will make or break his season.
Main photo credit: Geoff Burke – USA TODAY Sports
Post views: 1
|
Sources
2/ https://lastwordonsports.com/tennis/2024/03/25/is-stefanos-tsitsipas-best-tennis-in-the-past/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Lollu Sabha actor Seshu dies at 60 Tamil News
- Is Stefanos Tsitsipas' best tennis of the past?
- Nanshan's collaboration with Milan redefines the shopping landscape
- PM Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses BJP's Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra, calls her 'Shakti Swaroopa'
- Actor and comedian Seshu dies at 60
- Hunt: Warwickshire Police MP accused of 'cover-up'
- China's Xi to meet US business leaders amid chip tensions
- Hospitals and GPs alone do not have the capacity to help all hearing impaired people.
- US officials warn of ISIS-K threatExBulletin
- Danger! Fans think [Spoiler] will win the JIT after the fleeting victory | Entertainment
- Michigan football players suggest that Wink Martindales' defense is completely different than that of his predecessors
- Where do men buy suits off the shelf?