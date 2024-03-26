Powell River Regals hosts the BC senior hockey championship





The four-team tournament to determine provincial champions will take place at Hap Parker Arena

Four hockey teams will compete for the Coy Cup, emblematic of senior AA supremacy in British Columbia, starting tomorrow (Tuesday, March 26) at the Hap Parker Arena at the Powell River Recreation Complex. Penticton Silver Bullets and Williams Lake Stampeders meet in game one on Tuesday, March 26. The opening face-off is at 3:30 p.m. Terrace River Kings and host Powell River Regals will face off in the second match of the day, starting at 7:30 p.m. Before the evening match, there will be an opening ceremony at 7:15 PM. Terrace plays on Wednesday, March 26 and Thursday, March 27 at 3:30 PM. Regals play both days at 7:30 p.m., with day one results determining their opponents for days two and three. A ceremony will be held on Thursday at 7.15pm to honor the late Dennis Dyer and the late Cliff Milne, both of whom were instrumental in the continuation of the team in multiple roles for decades. Dyer was the club's trainer for many years and was an integral part of several provincial and national championships, in addition to being a member of the team management. Milne served the team in almost every capacity, including player, coach, manager, board member and historian. Both were heavily involved in the planning to host previous Coy Cup, Savage Cup (provincial AAA trophy) and Allan Cup (national AAA trophy) tournaments held at the Powell River Recreation Complex. Regals has won the Coy Cup five times: 1967, 1969, 1970, 1993 and 2010. The 1970 team went on to win the now-retired Hardy Cup, which was awarded to the national champions at what was then called the Intermediate A level. The club's origins date back to 1955, when an all-star team called the Luckies was formed from a local three-team league and began playing at the old Civic Arena near Willingdon Beach, which no longer exists. They became the Rodmay Regals in 1957 while under sponsorship from the Rodmay Hotel, which lasted until 1972. Powell River Regals then became the name as the team continued under multiple sponsorship. Regals are also three-time AAA national champions, winning the Allan Cup in 1997, 2000 and 2006. In total, they have won four national, nine Western Canadian or BC/Alberta titles and 17 provincial championships at the intermediate A/AA (Coy Cup) and AAA level (Savage Cup), while also winning medals representing Canada internationally in 2001 and 2007. The 2024 Coy Cup semi-final and championship matches will take place at 7:30 PM on Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30. Tickets are available at the HighlightTAWS and Royal LePage-Powell River. Join the Peak's email list Get the top headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Friday.

