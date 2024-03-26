Table tennis collaborates with Korean Student Alliance





Amid the stress of midterm week, Lehighs Table Tennis Club hosted a games night in collaboration with the Korean Student Alliance (KSA). The game night took place on March 7 at Lamberton Hall and was designed to introduce participants to the traditional Korean playing style and approach to table tennis. Cooper Delemus, 26, president of the Table Tennis Club, taught the participants how to play the Korean style of table tennis. No previous experience was required and the event was open to all students. Delemus was unfamiliar with table tennis, except in a group setting, before joining the recreational club at Lehigh. After joining the club, Delemus quickly became passionate about the different approaches to the sport. I had seen YouTube videos of people doing trick shots, but I had never done it, Delemus said. I used to play tennis and ended up liking table tennis more than tennis. The event was inspired by Delemus' Korean style while participating in various table tennis events and competitions. Delemus came across the approach while researching different tactics he could use during tournaments. I had seen videos of people using different techniques and came across the Korean style which is different, Delemus said. It is a form of penhold, they use a special racket. I always played as a dominant forehand player and at some point while watching Table Genius videos I discovered a Korean player Ryu Seung-min who inspired my approach. Delemus, who is also a member of KSA, approached KSA's executive members with the idea of ​​organizing a joint event to shed light on a non-traditional aspect of Korean culture. Cooper came to us and asked for a collaboration, said Max Bee, 25, the president of KSA. We were super excited about it because he wanted to share another aspect of Korean culture that we weren't able to share. The event was also part of a recovery of the KSA in Lehigh, which had only been active two years ago. The event allowed the club to reach new audiences where members could explore Korean culture in fun ways, Bee said. The event provided students with an opportunity to learn about Korean culture. I didn't have extensive experience with table tennis and only played in groups, says Ibrahim Salimi, 24. But during the event I learned how the Korean style worked, which was interesting. When asked about upcoming events, Delmus and Bee stated that they currently had no collaborations planned with other clubs.

