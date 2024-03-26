Central Michigan University

Rachel Kauflin

has been solid and steady in her four years as a member of the Central Michigan women's golf team.

With a good round on Tuesday, she could be a medalist for the first time.

Kauflin shot 3-over par 75-72 – 147 on Monday and sits atop the leaderboard with a one-stroke lead at the Stetson Babs Steffens Invitational at DeBary Golf and Country Club.

Two players, Casey Powell of Jacksonville and Salysa Mason of Seminole State, are one stroke shy of Kauflin, a senior from Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, who is vying to become the fifth Chippewa to win a tournament since the program's resurrection in 2014-15 .

“The message for her is to be very consistent, which is very similar to what it is every day,” CMU coach said Ryan Williams said. “I know it's a lot easier said than done, but hopefully we'll be in a good headspace tomorrow morning and she'll be ready to have some fun tomorrow.”

Kauflin entered the tournament with the team's second-best scoring average (76.4). She has shot 76 or better in 25 rounds 13 times in the 2023-2024 season.

Her 72 in the second round on Monday was one shot shy of her career-best 71 that she posted at the Shirley Spork EMU Invitational in October.

“As long as she is herself and plays like she normally plays, she has a really good chance,” Williams said. “You have to feel comfortable with your position, block out a little bit what is happening around you and play your own game.

“She needs to keep doing what she was doing (Monday) and not feel like she has to do anything special (Tuesday); just be herself and at the end of the day she will be in a really good position.”

Kauflin's best career finish was a second in the 2021 A-Ga-Ming Invitational in Kewadin. Her best finish this season was a T5 at The Judson, hosted by Southern Mississippi, in October.

Under the shotgun start format, Kauflin started her second round on hole No. 7 with a bogey, then got hot and made consecutive birdies on holes 10-13. She then made 15 bogeys, made 1 birdie and made three bogeys in her last five holes.

She made one birdie against four bogeys on her opening field.

The key, Williams said, was that Kauflin didn't make anything worse than a bogey over her 36 holes. Her six birdies tied for second in the 53-player field.

“It's the type of golf course that suits her game,” Williams said. “She keeps it in play and plugs away. She could take advantage when she was looked at, and she was never really out of position too much.

“It's a tight golf course with a lot of big numbers looming and she kept them off her scorecard. She had nothing worse than a bogey and that's exactly what's needed here.”

The Chippewas opened with a team score of 315 and then recorded a 322 in the second round. They are ranked seventh (637) in the nine-team field.

Host Stetson (313-299 612) leads the tournament by two shots over Seminole State (303-311 614).

CMUs Ashley Gee shot 79-79 158 and tied for 23rdwhile Lex Schulman shot 78-84 162 and tied for 34e. Also for the Chippewas, Rachel Niskanen shot 83-87 170 and Mackenzie Baustad shot 92-87 179. CMUs Alexis McMurray playing as an individual, shot 93-84 177.

“It was a tough day out there,” Williams said. I think some lessons have been learned. Tomorrow there is another chance. If we can move up a few spots in the rankings, that would be great.

“We just want to play a good round tomorrow and leave here with a good taste in our mouth, ready for the next month of the season.”