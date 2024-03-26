Al-Tadamon Club advances to quarter-finals of the Arab Clubs Table Tennis Championship – ARAB TIMES





This news has been read 142 times! A player from Kuwait returns a shot during a singles match. JEDDAH, March 26: Al-Tadamon Club secured a spot in the quarter-finals of the 34th Arab Clubs Table Tennis Championship, while Al-Fahaheel and Al-Fatah were eliminated in the preliminary rounds. In recent matches in Jeddah, Al-Tadamon triumphed over Al-Aqsa from Atbara, Sudan, with a convincing scoreline of 3-0. Similarly, Al-Fahaheel secured victory against Sulaymaniyah of Iraq with a score of 3-1. However, Al-Fatah suffered a defeat at the hands of Egypt's Zamalek, finishing with a score of 3–2. Following these results, Al-Tadamon will advance to the quarter-finals, where they will face Al-Ittihad. Meanwhile, Al-Fahaheel will leave the competition and Al-Fatah Club will compete in matches to determine the positions from fifth to eighth for women. Al-Tadamon team player Jaber Al-Balhan expressed his opinion on the victory and praised the team's dedication during the preparation period. He emphasized the club's ambitions to progress in the tournament and achieve optimal results. Al-Balhan emphasized the positive impact of participating in such tournaments on the team's local performance. He thanked the club's administrative and technical staff, as well as the General Sports Authority, for their continued support. The preliminary round matches for both the men's and women's categories have recently concluded. The men's semi-final takes place today, along with matches to determine the fifth through eighth positions for women. In addition, the women's final and the conclusion of the tournament with the men's final are scheduled for tomorrow. Organized under the supervision of the Saudi Table Tennis Federation and in collaboration with the Arab Table Tennis Federation, the championship features over 100 male and female athletes representing 23 clubs from nine Arab countries and showcases the talent and competitiveness of Arab table tennis clubs. Among the participating clubs are Al-Fahaheel and Al-Tadamon from Kuwait, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahly and Al-Shabab from Saudi Arabia, Enppi from Egypt, Sulaymaniyah and Al-Jaish Sports Club from Iraq, Al-Arabi and Qatar from Qatar, Al-Makki and Al-Aqsa Atbara from Sudan, Al-Hussein City from Jordan, and Saar and Al-Bahrain from Bahrain. This news has been read 142 times!

