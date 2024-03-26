K-State tennis falls on road to OU and Texas | K State Sports





The K-State women's tennis team was held scoreless in back-to-back matches Friday and Sunday, losing 4-0 to No. 20 Oklahoma and No. 7 Texas at the Texas Tennis Center.

The Wildcats (7-9, 1-7 Big 12) have now lost seven straight games.

K-State dropped their fourth consecutive ranked match, the Sooners (10-4, 5-1 Big 12), and faced four ranked OU players in the singles competition. Competing as a couple for the first time, freshmen Maralgoo Chogsomjav and Jillian Harkin, a former Manhattan High standout, were defeated by No. 20 seed Chloe Noel and Ava Catanzarite 6-1 in the third-place match. Junior Veronika Kulhava and freshman Tereza Polakova also lost 6-1 and faced Roisin Gilheany and Dana Guzman at the No. 1 spot. Sophomores Maria Santos and Vanesa Suarez were left unfinished in second place, down 5-2 against No. 55 Zdena Safarova and Julia Garcia Ruiz. Polakova lost her first match of the spring, falling to fifth-ranked Noel 6-3, 6-1. While she appeared in four unfinished matches this season, she was previously undefeated at 8-0. Two Wildcats fell short to ranked opponents. Suarez faced No. 39 Garcia Ruiz in the No. 1 ranking and lost 6-3, 6-1. Kulhava was also defeated in straight sets, 6–1, 6–0, against third-place Shcherbinina. Chogsomjav led No. 50 Florencia Urrutia after a high-scoring first set 7-5, before going unfinished at the No. 4 position 7-5, 4-1. Santos competed in singles competition for the first time since Texas Tech on March 9, trailing sixth-place Emma Staker 6-2, 4-1. Freshman Charlotte Keitel also did not complete the competition, facing No. 34 Guzman at No. 2 and falling short 6-1, 5-2. Against the Longhorns (13-4, 6-1 Big 12), K-State maintained close competition in doubles matches, but lost steam in the singles match. The Wildcats showed grit in the doubles matches, Kulhava and freshman Polakova in a high-scoring match against Malaika Rapolu and Tanya Sasnouskaya at the No. 1 spot, losing 7-5. Sophomores Santos and Suarez were defeated in second place by Charlotte Chavatipon and Vivian Ovrootsky 6-3. In an unfinished close match, the first duo of Harkin and Ukita won 6-5 with Taisiya Pachkaleva and Shachf Lieberman in the No. 3 spot. Suarez was defeated by a second consecutive opponent No. 32 Sasnouskaya at the No. 1 spot 6-1, 6-3. Keitel dropped her first matchup, 6-3, 6-2, to No. 23 Rapolu in the No. 2 position. Chogsomjav lost her first match of the season to Pachkaleva, battling in a high-scoring first set, 7–5, before falling short 7–5, 6–4 in fourth place. She was previously 7-0 with four games unfinished. Three Wildcats were left unfinished in the second set. Polakova took on fifth-ranked Ovrootsky 6-3, 3-4. In third place, the competition went 7-5 in the first, leaving Kulhava unfinished in the second set against Chavatipon, trailing 7-5 and 3-1. Competing in a consecutive unfinished match, Santos faced sixth-ranked Lieberman with a score of 6–2, 2–3. K-State returns to Manhattan this week to host Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati (6-8, 0-6 Big 12) at Mike Goss Tennis Stadium on Thursday at 4 p.m. On Saturday, the Wildcats will face No. 71 West Virginia (13-6, 2-5 Big 12) at noon.

