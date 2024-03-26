Coaches teams from all competitions for the 2023-2024 season





The 2024 Vermont Girls Ice Hockey Coaches Association high school all-star hockey teams have been announced. As reported to the Burlington Free Press sports department, the coaches' selections are divided into Metro and Lake A and B divisions. Below the all-star squads are the all-academic honors, listed by school in alphabetical order. More:Burlington/Colchester eliminates BFA for historic co-op girls hockey championship More:Hartford rallies for its first girls hockey title in the highest-scoring final in state history The coaches also named a player of the year for each division. METRO ALL STARS Player of the year: Bri Jarvis, BFA-St. Albans. FIRST TEAM Forward: Sabrina Brunet, South Burlington; Holley MacLellan, Burlington/Colchester; Camryn Poulin, Burlington/Colchester. Defense: Kiley Burke, South Burlington; Norra Moody, Burlington/Colchester. Goalkeeper: Makenna Montgomery, BFA. SECOND TEAM Forward: Hadia Ahmed, South Burlington; Rae Alexander, BFA; Ruby Harrington, Spaulding. Defense: Clark Clark, Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield; Fiona McHugh, Burlington/Colchester. Goalkeeper: Taylor Tobrocke, South Burlington. LAKE DIVISION A ALL-STARS Player of the year: Taylor Blaise, Kingdom Blades. FIRST TEAM Forward: Ella Blaise, Kingdom Magazines; Mai-Liis Edwards, Burr and Burton; Grace Laperle, Woodstock. Defense: Hannah Gubbins, Woodstock; Braelyn Park, Hartford. Goalkeeper: Cyra Pacher, Burr and Burton. SECOND TEAM Forward: Madison Barwood, Hartford; Emma Bazin, Hartford; Brooke-Lynne Choiniere, Kingdom Blades. Defense: Lily Finn, Middlebury; Skylar Smith, Burr and Burton. Goalkeeper: Meridian Bremel, Woodstock. HONORABLE MENTION Forward: Kaelin Downey, Burr and Burton; Isabel Gaudreau, Kingdom Magazines; Alexandra Mosher, Kingdom Blades. Defense: Katie Brownlee, Burr and Burton; Grace Lagerstadt, U-32. Goalkeeper: Ruby Hubbell, Middlebury. LAKE DIVISION B ALL-STARS Player of the year: Isabel Donza, Stowe. FIRST TEAM Forward: Emeri Rasco, Rice; Cassidy Skoda, Rice; Kate Tilgner, Stowe. Defense: Brooke Rainville, Missisquoi; Finley Strong, Rice. Goalkeeper: Marie Zenth, Stowe. SECOND TEAM Forward: Piper Newman, Rutland; Grace Raleigh, Rice; Rory Schreindorfer, Missisquoi. Defense: Arikka Patorti, Rutland; Becky Penney, Rice. Goalkeeper: Jadyn Lapan, Missisquoi. HONORABLE MENTION Forward: Falon Forrest, Ode; Alex Gregory, Brattleboro. ACADEMIC ALL STARS *Seniors with a minimum cumulative average of 3.5 points. BFA-St. Albanians: Rae Alexander, Bri Jarvis, Makenna Montgomery, Amber Poquette. Burlington: Brooks DeShaw, Norra Moody, Camryn Poulin, Abigail Wheeler. Burr and Burton: Kaelin Downey, Abby Kopeck, Mia Paligo. Colchester: Hanna Coughlin, Ava Dallamura. Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield: Evie Mae Buford. Harwood: Elisa Bario, Abigail Leighty Kingdom magazines: Susana Aalders, Brooke-Lynne Choiniere. Middlebury: Lily Finn. Rice: Katerina Kozachuk. Spatula: Ruby Harrington. South Burlington: Cait Bartlett, Sabrina Brunet, Kiley Burke, Sophia Gavin, Ava Hershberg, Jordan Larose, Alisa McLean, Taylor Tobrocke. Ode: Izzie Choularton, Iris Cloutier, Isabel Donza, Falon Forrest, Kate Tilgner, Milla Smith. U-32: Caitlyn Cassavant, Mika Millard, Nashay Stephany. Woodstock: Lila Beckwith, Meridian Bremel, Hannah Gubbins, Gracelyn Laperle, Margaret Mello. Join theVermont Varsity InsiderFacebook group onhttps://bit.ly/2MGSfvX. Contact Abrami at[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter:@aabrami5.

