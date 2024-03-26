Brothers' fight in French table tennis final ends in tears

This year's final of the French national table tennis championship proved unusual, with two brothers going head-to-head and the younger sibling – the favorite to win – shedding tears of emotion as he was defeated.

Alexis Lebrun, 20, and brother Flix, 17, had emerged victorious in the doubles final the previous day, but they found themselves on opposite sides of the table in the singles match, held in their hometown of Montpellier.

To add to the unusual situation, the women's national final also pitted two sisters against each other.

Lebruns' final set was exceptionally close and after winning match point, Alexis jumped onto the table and roared, celebrating his third straight national championship win. Flix dissolved into tears, overcome with emotion.

The two then hugged before Alexis basked in the applause of the crowd, who then showed their appreciation for Flix.

A rivalry between siblings

The younger brother is ranked 5th in the world, which is the highest for all non-Chinese players (they have dominated the sport for years).

Alexis is currently ranked 22nd and they are both leading French candidates for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

However, despite his higher ranking and being seen as the better player, Flix has never been able to beat his brother in a professional match.

In a radio interview after the match, their father Stphane Lebrun said: Flix is ​​​​the better player and Alexis knows it. Felix is ​​playing better and has only lost to his brother and the three best Chinese players in the past year.

On the day itself, Alexis's knowledge of Flix and the psychological aspect was too much for the younger brother.

Flix said that emotionally the match was one of the most difficult he has ever played and I am happy that he (Alexis) is French champion at home, but I would have preferred it to be me.

Despite their determination to achieve every victory, the brothers have great respect for each other and hugged each other a few times afterwards.

Asked about his younger brother's tears, Alexis said: It's hard for him. Montpellier is obviously close to our hearts and we knew this was an important match. It will be a difficult pill to swallow, but in time he will realize that we played an exceptional match today.

Even if I win today, he is the leader of the French team and an immense champion.

Alexis won with a score of 11-3, 11-6, 8-11, 9-11, 11-5, 16-14. Table tennis is played in a best-of-seven-sets format, with each set being the first to reach 11 sets, separated by two points.

Two sibling finals

There was a similar story in the women's singles final, with Camille Lutz, 21, beating her sister Charlotte, 18, to win four sets to one.

It is very difficult, because on the one hand I am very happy for myself, but terribly sad for my sister, Camille said after the match. It's a mix of emotions that is difficult to deal with.

