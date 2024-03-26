LSU Football in National Spotlight for Pro Day 2024 – LSU





BATON ROUGE Six NFL head coaches along with 100 assistant coaches, scouts and other personnel will be on hand Wednesday when LSU hosts Pro Timing Day at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility. LSU's Pro Timing Day begins at 10 a.m. and will feature three projected first-round draft picks: Heisman Trophy quarterback Jayden Daniels, unanimous All-America wide receiver Malik Nabers and NCAA TD reception leader Brian Thomas. A total of 13 members of LSU's 2023 football team will be featured for the NFL during the event. The players start the day with measurements, followed by a series of tests: vertical jump, broad jump, bench press, 40-meter sprint, pro shuttle and the L-drill. The day ends with position training. Portions of the event will air on NFL Network, ESPN and SEC Network. Louis Riddick (ESPN), Jordan Rodgers (SEC Network) and Cameron Wolfe (NFL Network) will be on site all day to provide updates for the various networks. The event will be the largest in school history from a reporting perspective as more than 125 media members have been recognized. The list includes reporters covering the Patriots, Commanders, Colts, Saints and Bears, along with ESPN.com and CBSSports.com. Updates after each event will be posted at LSUsports.net/proday. Fans can follow on LSU's social media channels – www.twitter.com/LSUfootball, www.facebook.com/LSUfootball and www.instagram.com/LSUfootball, as well as the LSU Sports Mobile App (LSUsports.net/apps) for videos, photos and results throughout the day. LSU Pro Day 2024 Attendee List No. Name (pos.)

0 Maason Smith (DL)

1 Omar Speights (LB)

2 Ogoufo film (DL)

4 John Emery Jr. (RB) injured

5 Jayden Daniels (QB)

8 Malik Nabers (WR)

11 Brian Thomas Jr. (WR)

14 André Sams (DB)

18 Mekhi Wingo (DL)

19 Jay Bramblett (P)

21 Noah Cain (RB)

69 Charles Turner III (OL) .

80 Gregory Clayton Jr. (WR)

99 Jordan Jefferson (DL) 2024 LSU Pro Day – Schedule of Events for Wednesday, March 27 10am

Player measurements

Vertical jump

Broad jump

40 meter sprint

Pro shuttle

L Drill

Bench press

Position training

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lsusports.net/news/2024/03/26/lsu-football-in-national-spotlight-for-2024-pro-day/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos