Sports
Greenfield Recorder – UMass hockey: Breaking down the four teams (Denver, Maine, Cornell, UMass) in the Springfield Regional
SPRINGFIELD For the first time ever, Springfield will serve as regional host for the NCAA Division 1 men's ice hockey tournament this week.
The MassMutual Center will host Denver, Maine, Cornell and UMass in a four-team regional competition, with a spot in the Frozen Four up for grabs. The action kicks off Thursday when Denver and UMass meet at 2 p.m., followed by Maine and Cornell at 5:30 p.m. The winners of both matches will play for the regional final on Saturday at 4 p.m
The last time Western Massachusetts hosted an NCAA region was in 2005, when the Mullins Center in Amherst served as host. Denver was also the top seed in that region and went on to win the national championship.
Here's a closer look at the four teams that will compete in the Northeast Regional:
Seed: No. 1
Head coach: David Carle, 6th season
File: 27-9-3
Conference: NCHC, won conference tournament
Tournament history: 33rd appearance (41-26 all-time record), 9 league titles
Players to watch: Jack Devine, F (27 goals, 28 assists), Zeev Buium, D (11 g, 37 a), Sean Behrens, D (4 g, 25 a), Shai Buium, D (7 g, 27 a), Aidan Thompson, C (11g, 19a)
Outlook: The Pioneers are in the national tournament for the 33rd time in program history and the 15th consecutive season dating back to 2008. Denver's nine national titles are tied for the most by Michigan in college hockey history.
This year's roster features 12 NHL draft picks, including an embarrassment of defense. That starts with Zeev Buium, the 18-year-old freshman defenseman who is likely a top 15 pick in this June NHL Draft. Buium, who starred in the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP) prior to his time with Denver, joins older brother Shai Buium (a Detroit Red Wings pick) on the Pioneers.
While the Buium brothers are plenty talented along the blue line, Denver also has Colorado Avalanche second-round pick Sean Behrens on its defensive unit, and would have been even deeper if not for a season-ending injury to Winnipeg Jets pick Garrett Brown November. .
Offensively, Denver comes in as the No. 1 scoring team in the country (4.85 goals per game). Junior forward Jack Devine, who leads the team with 55 points, and sophomore center Aidan Thompson are both top scoring options up front.
Despite the talent along the blue line, the Pioneers have given up a number of goals this year. Junior goaltender Matt Davis has just a .905 save percentage (47th in the nation) to go with a 19-5-3 record and 2.64 goals against average. In 14 of his 27 appearances, Davis has allowed three or more goals against opposing offenses.
Seed: No. 2
Head coach: Ben Barr, 3rd season
File: 23-11-2
Conference: Hockey East, lost to BU in the tournament semifinals
Tournament history: 20th appearance (30-20 all-time record), 2 national titles
Players to watch: Bradly Nadeau, F (19g, 27a), Josh Nadeau, F (18g, 27a), Lyden Breen, F (9g, 21a)
Outlook: The Black Bears return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012, although they haven't won a game in the Big Dance since beating UMass outright in 2007 for a spot in the Frozen Four. The program has appeared in 11 Frozen Fours total and won national titles in 1993 and 1999.
Brothers Bradly and Josh Nadeau bring the offensive firepower for Maine. The 18-year-old Bradly, a 2023 first-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes, had two goals and two assists in a Hockey East quarterfinal win over New Hampshire earlier this month. Behind those two, and Breen, Maine is still plenty balanced with seven players who have scored at least 20 points this season.
Maine averages the most shots of any Hockey East school and was second in the league in faceoff winning percentage.
Head coach Ben Barr has quickly turned the Black Bears back into national contenders in his third year on the job. The former UMass coach, who was with the Minutemen under Greg Carvel for five years, including their 2021 national championship run, just signed a contract extension in Maine in January.
Freshman goaltender Albin Boija, who is 10-6-1 in net, seized control of the court full-time in the second half of the season from starter and all-league performer Victor Ostman last year. Boija has a 2.01 goals average (fourth in the nation) and a .916 save percentage (20th), posting two shutouts along the way.
Seed: Number 3
Head coach:Mike Schafer, 29th season
File: 21-6-6
Conference: ECAC, won conference tournament
Tournament history: 25th appearance (20-24 all-time record)
Players to watch: Gabriel Seger, F (14g, 28 a), Jonathan Castagna, F (11 g, 14 a), Ian Shane, G (21-4-6 plate), Dalton Bancroft, F (12 g, 19 a)
Outlook: The Big Red have been to eight Frozen Fours, most recently in 2003, but come to the NCAAs on a tear after winning the ECAC tournament title last weekend in Lake Placid, NY.
Cornell defeated Denver in the opening round of last year's tournament before falling to Boston University in the regional final in Manchester, NH
The Big Red has one of the best goaltenders in the country as junior Ian Shane has a 21-4-6 record and leads the nation by a healthy margin with a 1.70 goals against average. He is also 10th in the nation in save percentage (.922) and has three shutouts to his name. In 24 of his 31 appearances, Shane has allowed two goals or fewer, and Cornell has allowed the fewest goals as a team in the country (1.88). The only other team under two per game is Quinnipiac (1.95).
Defensemen George Fegaras (Dallas) and Hoyt Stanley (Ottawa) are both recent draft selections who help anchor the backend. Stanley scored his first collegiate goal against UMass when the teams met in Lake Placid in December.
Freshman Jonathan Castagna, fourth on the team in points, was Cornell's top draft pick in 2023 as a third-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes.
Seed: Number 4
Head coach: Greg Carvel, 8th season
File: 20-13-3
Conference: Hockey East, lost to BC in the tournament semifinals
Tournament history: 5th appearance (8-3 all-time record), 1 national title
Players to watch: Ryan Ufko, D (10g, 16a), Aydar Suniev, F (12g, 12a), Scott Morrow, D (6g, 24a), Jack Musa (12g, 17a)
Outlook: The 2021 national champions will play in their fourth NCAA Tournament in the past five iterations, earning a spot in the 16-team field as the final overall selection.
Hosts of the Springfield Regional are expecting a sizable contingent of Minutemen supporters. With three teams from the Northeast, attendance should be strong at the 6,800-seat MassMutual Center.
UMass has thirteen NHL draft picks on its roster, including seven from the first four rounds of their respective drafts.
NHL picks Ryan Ufko (Nashville) and Scott Morrow (Carolina) are both juniors with plenty of big-game experience, and they anchor the defensive pairings for UMass. Both rank in the top three for team points, with Morrow leading the way for the second year in a row as the Minutemens' top scorer.
While UMass has experience on the blue line, it's a different story up front. Freshmen Aydar Suniev (Calgary), Jack Musa and Dans Locmelis (Boston), and sophomores Kenny Connors (Los Angeles) and Cole OHara (Nashville) are all in the top 9 in points for the Minutemen, and they will all first NCAA tournament appearance against Denver.
But the length of UMass' tournament stay will likely fall on the shoulders of freshman goalie Michael Hrabal. Last year's second-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes is 16-10-1 on the season with a 2.61 goals against average (34th in the nation) and a .912 save percentage (31st). The 6-foo-7 netminder has two shutouts this season.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.recorder.com/Breaking-down-the-four-hockey-teams-at-the-NCAA-Division-1-Northeast-Regional-MassMutual-Center-Springfield-54529419
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Euphoria Season 3 Delay Explained
- Greenfield Recorder – UMass hockey: Breaking down the four teams (Denver, Maine, Cornell, UMass) in the Springfield Regional
- Development and Production Administrator Job at Margaret Howell
- Trump's Social Truth Deal Places Him Among World's 500 Richest People
- What is behind Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s “strong” support for Hamas?
- Was this actor part of the inaugural cast of Saturday Night Live?
- Stock market today: Wall Street moves further away from its historic highs
- Airtable offers AI summaries to paid users
- Suna asked if it was part of the “deep state”.
- Half of Australia's aged care residents experience depression.It's clear how their mental health can be improved
- President Jokowi: Congratulations to the Indonesian national team
- Sean Diddy Combs' Accuser Adds Cuba Gooding Jr. to Sexual Assault Trial