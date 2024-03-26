Greenfield Recorder – UMass hockey: Breaking down the four teams (Denver, Maine, Cornell, UMass) in the Springfield Regional

SPRINGFIELD For the first time ever, Springfield will serve as regional host for the NCAA Division 1 men's ice hockey tournament this week.

The MassMutual Center will host Denver, Maine, Cornell and UMass in a four-team regional competition, with a spot in the Frozen Four up for grabs. The action kicks off Thursday when Denver and UMass meet at 2 p.m., followed by Maine and Cornell at 5:30 p.m. The winners of both matches will play for the regional final on Saturday at 4 p.m

The last time Western Massachusetts hosted an NCAA region was in 2005, when the Mullins Center in Amherst served as host. Denver was also the top seed in that region and went on to win the national championship.

Here's a closer look at the four teams that will compete in the Northeast Regional:

Denver

Seed: No. 1

Head coach: David Carle, 6th season

File: 27-9-3

Conference: NCHC, won conference tournament

Tournament history: 33rd appearance (41-26 all-time record), 9 league titles

Players to watch: Jack Devine, F (27 goals, 28 assists), Zeev Buium, D (11 g, 37 a), Sean Behrens, D (4 g, 25 a), Shai Buium, D (7 g, 27 a), Aidan Thompson, C (11g, 19a)

Outlook: The Pioneers are in the national tournament for the 33rd time in program history and the 15th consecutive season dating back to 2008. Denver's nine national titles are tied for the most by Michigan in college hockey history.

This year's roster features 12 NHL draft picks, including an embarrassment of defense. That starts with Zeev Buium, the 18-year-old freshman defenseman who is likely a top 15 pick in this June NHL Draft. Buium, who starred in the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP) prior to his time with Denver, joins older brother Shai Buium (a Detroit Red Wings pick) on the Pioneers.

While the Buium brothers are plenty talented along the blue line, Denver also has Colorado Avalanche second-round pick Sean Behrens on its defensive unit, and would have been even deeper if not for a season-ending injury to Winnipeg Jets pick Garrett Brown November. .

Offensively, Denver comes in as the No. 1 scoring team in the country (4.85 goals per game). Junior forward Jack Devine, who leads the team with 55 points, and sophomore center Aidan Thompson are both top scoring options up front.

Despite the talent along the blue line, the Pioneers have given up a number of goals this year. Junior goaltender Matt Davis has just a .905 save percentage (47th in the nation) to go with a 19-5-3 record and 2.64 goals against average. In 14 of his 27 appearances, Davis has allowed three or more goals against opposing offenses.

Maine

Seed: No. 2

Head coach: Ben Barr, 3rd season

File: 23-11-2

Conference: Hockey East, lost to BU in the tournament semifinals

Tournament history: 20th appearance (30-20 all-time record), 2 national titles

Players to watch: Bradly Nadeau, F (19g, 27a), Josh Nadeau, F (18g, 27a), Lyden Breen, F (9g, 21a)

Outlook: The Black Bears return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012, although they haven't won a game in the Big Dance since beating UMass outright in 2007 for a spot in the Frozen Four. The program has appeared in 11 Frozen Fours total and won national titles in 1993 and 1999.

Brothers Bradly and Josh Nadeau bring the offensive firepower for Maine. The 18-year-old Bradly, a 2023 first-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes, had two goals and two assists in a Hockey East quarterfinal win over New Hampshire earlier this month. Behind those two, and Breen, Maine is still plenty balanced with seven players who have scored at least 20 points this season.

Maine averages the most shots of any Hockey East school and was second in the league in faceoff winning percentage.

Head coach Ben Barr has quickly turned the Black Bears back into national contenders in his third year on the job. The former UMass coach, who was with the Minutemen under Greg Carvel for five years, including their 2021 national championship run, just signed a contract extension in Maine in January.

Freshman goaltender Albin Boija, who is 10-6-1 in net, seized control of the court full-time in the second half of the season from starter and all-league performer Victor Ostman last year. Boija has a 2.01 goals average (fourth in the nation) and a .916 save percentage (20th), posting two shutouts along the way.

Cornell

Seed: Number 3

Head coach:Mike Schafer, 29th season

File: 21-6-6

Conference: ECAC, won conference tournament

Tournament history: 25th appearance (20-24 all-time record)

Players to watch: Gabriel Seger, F (14g, 28 a), Jonathan Castagna, F (11 g, 14 a), Ian Shane, G (21-4-6 plate), Dalton Bancroft, F (12 g, 19 a)

Outlook: The Big Red have been to eight Frozen Fours, most recently in 2003, but come to the NCAAs on a tear after winning the ECAC tournament title last weekend in Lake Placid, NY.

Cornell defeated Denver in the opening round of last year's tournament before falling to Boston University in the regional final in Manchester, NH

The Big Red has one of the best goaltenders in the country as junior Ian Shane has a 21-4-6 record and leads the nation by a healthy margin with a 1.70 goals against average. He is also 10th in the nation in save percentage (.922) and has three shutouts to his name. In 24 of his 31 appearances, Shane has allowed two goals or fewer, and Cornell has allowed the fewest goals as a team in the country (1.88). The only other team under two per game is Quinnipiac (1.95).

Defensemen George Fegaras (Dallas) and Hoyt Stanley (Ottawa) are both recent draft selections who help anchor the backend. Stanley scored his first collegiate goal against UMass when the teams met in Lake Placid in December.

Freshman Jonathan Castagna, fourth on the team in points, was Cornell's top draft pick in 2023 as a third-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes.

UMass

Seed: Number 4

Head coach: Greg Carvel, 8th season

File: 20-13-3

Conference: Hockey East, lost to BC in the tournament semifinals

Tournament history: 5th appearance (8-3 all-time record), 1 national title

Players to watch: Ryan Ufko, D (10g, 16a), Aydar Suniev, F (12g, 12a), Scott Morrow, D (6g, 24a), Jack Musa (12g, 17a)

Outlook: The 2021 national champions will play in their fourth NCAA Tournament in the past five iterations, earning a spot in the 16-team field as the final overall selection.

Hosts of the Springfield Regional are expecting a sizable contingent of Minutemen supporters. With three teams from the Northeast, attendance should be strong at the 6,800-seat MassMutual Center.

UMass has thirteen NHL draft picks on its roster, including seven from the first four rounds of their respective drafts.

NHL picks Ryan Ufko (Nashville) and Scott Morrow (Carolina) are both juniors with plenty of big-game experience, and they anchor the defensive pairings for UMass. Both rank in the top three for team points, with Morrow leading the way for the second year in a row as the Minutemens' top scorer.

While UMass has experience on the blue line, it's a different story up front. Freshmen Aydar Suniev (Calgary), Jack Musa and Dans Locmelis (Boston), and sophomores Kenny Connors (Los Angeles) and Cole OHara (Nashville) are all in the top 9 in points for the Minutemen, and they will all first NCAA tournament appearance against Denver.

But the length of UMass' tournament stay will likely fall on the shoulders of freshman goalie Michael Hrabal. Last year's second-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes is 16-10-1 on the season with a 2.61 goals against average (34th in the nation) and a .912 save percentage (31st). The 6-foo-7 netminder has two shutouts this season.