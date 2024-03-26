Obituary: Richard S. Castiglione, 86, of North Branford





NORTH BRANFORD, CT (from North Haven Funeral Home): Richard Salvatore Castiglione, 86, of North Branford, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at Yale New Haven Hospital after being stricken at home. He was the beloved husband of Carmela Candelora Castiglione, and they would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary in June.

Richard was born in New Haven on June 22, 1937 and lived in Florida and then West Haven, where he graduated high school. He attended CT School of Electronics and was the son of the late Eugene and Teresina Tessie Giuliano Castiglione. He served his country faithfully in the United States Army. Richard was a professional photographer for many years and owned and operated Castiglione Photography. He photographed countless weddings, family events and portraits of hockey teams, preserving their family memories for years to come.

He was the former owner of the Shell gas station on the corner of Campbell Ave. & Elm St. in West Haven and had worked as a technician for AT&T until his retirement. Richard (affectionately called Stiggy) was a member of many organizations including: Knights of Columbus of Guilford, New Haven Sportsmans Club, New Haven Elks Lodge, NRA, USATT (USA Table Tennis), Past President of CT Professional Photographers Association (CTPPA), North Guilford Archery Club and member of APA (American Pool Association).

Richard has also volunteered for many local organizations including: North Branford Park & ​​Rec Summer Camp where he teaches magic tricks, yo-yo and table tennis (ping pong), member of the North Haven Camera Club, taught photography at local camera clubs throughout New Haven area, and taught professional photographers across the country, photographed many North Branford sports teams, children with Santa at the North Branford Firehouses and St. Augustine Church. He was nationally ranked in the USTTA. He competed in table tennis at the Senior Olympics 27 years in a row, winning gold and silver medals in singles and doubles competitions and sponsoring North Branford Little League teams. From the Professional Photographers of America (PPA), Richard became a Certified Professional Photographer (CPP) after earning his Photographic Craftsman Degree.

Father of Laura (Sabatino) Parisi (Robert), Annette Schettino (Gary) and Stephen Castiglione. Dad to Gregory Schettino (Alex) and Michael Schettino, as well as cousin Elaine Costello, who was like a sister. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nephews, great-nephews and close friends. Predeceased by brothers John (Costello) Castiglione, Alberto (Costello) Castiglione, Raymond Castiglione, Eugene Castiglione and sisters Geraldine DeAngelis, Gloria Koehler & Dolores Cappella. The family would like to thank all the volunteers and employees of the North Branford Ambulance and Fire Department Company 1 and the Yale Campus Emergency Room Staff.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Branford Fire and Emergency Services, in memory of Richard Castiglione, with a check made payable to NBFD, Company One, PO Box 537, North Branford, CT 06471. For more information and to leave online condolences, please visit North Haven Funeral Home here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patch.com/connecticut/northbranford/obituary-richard-s-castiglione-86-north-branford The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos