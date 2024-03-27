The 10 most picturesque cricket grounds in Britain

as Robert Browning, when he was in Italy, exclaimed: Oh, to be there now in April. But in March it's not so bad when the sun finally gets some warmth, our cricket fields are mowed for the first time and another season begins.

Don't mow in May, environmentalists now say, but around the boundaries of a cricket field trees can grow, and hedges, and grass itself, while birds and insects can gather and the clippings rot into compost. Wherever a cricket ground is located, in town or city, it is a piece of countryside that blends into the landscape and is not carved out like a stadium or a golf course.

England and Wales must have several thousand cricket pitches. No one knows exactly how many, but there is one certainty: that their numbers are decreasing. Developers want the land. Bureaucratic legislation strangles clubs; the handful of volunteers who support them have to jump through more and more hoops as they get older.

Two of many examples of extinct cricket grounds: Portchester was one, within the walls of a castle on a headland opposite Portsmouth harbour. And Rievaulx in North Yorkshire: the most beautiful grounds must have a backdrop provided by nature or humanity, and nothing could be more majestic than that abbey. But sheep in the adjacent field are no longer chased away.

Here is a personal selection of the 10 most beautiful grounds in England and Wales, with the caveat that they are not currently used for first-class cricket, leaving Arundel, Cheltenham, Chesterfield and Worcester ineligible.

Beauty is of course subjective, in the eye of the beholder. Firstly, it often depends on the time of year one visits the country, as the soil is an integral part of the surrounding land. Secondly, I am biased towards every ground where I have taken a wicket. But I hereby promise that I will accept any invitation to play on a nice cricket field in the future.

The list below is in alphabetical order, but the winner will be declared at the bottom.