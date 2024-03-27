Connect with us

The 10 most picturesque cricket grounds in Britain

The 10 most picturesque cricket grounds in Britain

 


as Robert Browning, when he was in Italy, exclaimed: Oh, to be there now in April. But in March it's not so bad when the sun finally gets some warmth, our cricket fields are mowed for the first time and another season begins.

Don't mow in May, environmentalists now say, but around the boundaries of a cricket field trees can grow, and hedges, and grass itself, while birds and insects can gather and the clippings rot into compost. Wherever a cricket ground is located, in town or city, it is a piece of countryside that blends into the landscape and is not carved out like a stadium or a golf course.

England and Wales must have several thousand cricket pitches. No one knows exactly how many, but there is one certainty: that their numbers are decreasing. Developers want the land. Bureaucratic legislation strangles clubs; the handful of volunteers who support them have to jump through more and more hoops as they get older.

Two of many examples of extinct cricket grounds: Portchester was one, within the walls of a castle on a headland opposite Portsmouth harbour. And Rievaulx in North Yorkshire: the most beautiful grounds must have a backdrop provided by nature or humanity, and nothing could be more majestic than that abbey. But sheep in the adjacent field are no longer chased away.

Here is a personal selection of the 10 most beautiful grounds in England and Wales, with the caveat that they are not currently used for first-class cricket, leaving Arundel, Cheltenham, Chesterfield and Worcester ineligible.

Beauty is of course subjective, in the eye of the beholder. Firstly, it often depends on the time of year one visits the country, as the soil is an integral part of the surrounding land. Secondly, I am biased towards every ground where I have taken a wicket. But I hereby promise that I will accept any invitation to play on a nice cricket field in the future.

The list below is in alphabetical order, but the winner will be declared at the bottom.



Abergavenny cricket ground


Credit: Abergaveney Cricket Club

As beautiful as Cresselly is, and cheerful as Colwyn Bay in North Wales can be, Abergavenny has yet to take the palm in Wales now that it is now a club ground only and no longer hosts county cricket as it did when Glamorgan played here from 1981 to 2003.

The immediate area is nothing special, but the setting is unsurpassed because of the mountains surrounding it, such as Sugarloaf Mountain, which entice the eye, the feet and the legs. Sprinkle snow on the mountain peaks and it could be Dharamsala, India's beautiful new terrain.



Bamburgh Cricket Ground

On a headland in Northumbria, just south of Holy Island, overlooking the North Sea: where better to brace yourself for a game of cricket? The castle, partly built in Norman times, towers majestically between the ground and the beach; and the pavilion, village and pub do not detract from the attention. The club plays on Sundays, but the grounds are worth a walk every summer week.



Knole Park, in Sevenoaks


Credit:Credit: Tony Watson / Alamy Stock Photo/Tony Watson / Alamy Stock Photo

The ideal location for country house cricket as the manor is the old stack of the Sackvilles or later the Sackville-Wests. Ferns in the surrounding parkland, a tree within the boundary, springy grass and not too much deer droppings from regular visitors, but it is Knole House itself, with Jacobean architecture at its finest, that captures the painter's attention.

Sevenoaks Vine nearby is the much older cricket ground, where the Dukes of Dorset played; Knole Park opened in 1942 and perhaps no place in Kent could have been so therapeutic for servicemen.



Brian Johnston, of Test Match Special, is said to have called this his favorite ground, although he was kind enough to say so when visiting other venues.

It lies at the bottom of a valley outside Bath; a stream flows behind the pavilion and sometimes floods the ground, making it impossible to build on it; the Kennet and Avon Canal runs nearby, as does a viaduct of old Bath stone, but traffic is not affected. Here's the old film The Titfield lightning bolt was filmed, and the ground, in its rural tranquility, could still be pre-Beeching Britain of the 1950s.



ER08JD


Credit: Colin Underhill/Alamy Live News

Many a cricket ground in England and Wales has a beautiful building as a backdrop – and inhabited buildings, castles excluded, are no more beautiful than Stoneleigh Abbey.

It no longer resembles the Cistercian monastery it was before the Reformation, but more closely resembles the house that Jane Austen designed for Mr. Darcy. Jane was a guest there because of her relationship with the owners, the Leigh family. The ground, not far from the Avon, basks in the full and green view of the abbey.



Cricket in the snow

Four miles east of Keswick, and in the shadow of Blencathra, albeit adjacent to the A66, Threlkeld may have its peers in the North West of England, such as Patterdale CC next to Ullswater, but this was selected by The Cricketer magazine in 2019 as one of its most beautiful grounds.

Green fields behind the pavilion give way to some of the Lake District's most beautiful hills, which take on matchless colors amid the crags in autumn and are no strangers to snow early in the season. The name of their league seems appropriate: the Eden Valley Cricket League.



Tea isn't the only reason to play cricket, but it is one of the most important, and where better than on a ground where the appetite has been whetted by the sea air?

The members of Lynton and Lynmouth CC in North Devon may not be strong enough to hit a ball out of the ground, over the rocks and into the Bristol Channel, but Chris Gayle or Liam Livingstone just might be able to do it. Meanwhile, not only the sheep, but also the wild goats can graze and graze safely around the valley – if they are not allowed into the beautiful pavilion, consisting of local rocks and wood, to drink tea.



Wells Cathedral School Cricket Ground


Credit: Wells Cathedral School

The school grounds are set nicely behind a stone wall and there are trees everywhere, but it is the presence of Wells Cathedral and the surrounding medieval buildings that give this site its unique atmosphere.

Barchester Towers could still be filmed here: isn't that the dean walking from the courtyard to the episcopal palace? The only blemish on the landscape was when the old cricket pavilion was replaced by two portacabins. They have now been replaced by a beautiful new pavilion made of glass and wood. However, bowl down the slope if you can, so the students have to go up the slope.



Wormsley Cricket Ground


Credit: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Mellowness is all it's missing and that will come with the passage of time.

The foundation was laid by John Paul Getty, when the American oil billionaire fell in love with English cricket. No expense was spared when he commissioned the construction of a new cricket ground in the Oxfordshire countryside, and a matching thatched pavilion to match his collection of Wisdens in the country house. It seems that everything can be bought, even peace.



It's a site almost at the top of a hill in the Cotswolds, and at the top of this list. Laurie Lee grew up in the next valley, where Cider with Rosie was conceived and lived his final years in Sheepscombe as the area was transformed from a poor, rough suburb of Stroud into a gentrified refuge from London. He bought the unwanted cricket pavilion at Wellington School in Somerset and had it rebuilt at the top of the Sheepscombe ground, just below the 600-acre beech forest owned by the National Trust.

As you descend the steps of the pavilion and mark your run-up, as a fast bowler you cannot see any fielders on the boundary behind the wicket. The slope down the hill, from one end of the ground to the other, is so steep, three times greater than Lord's, about 18 feet. The square is flat enough, but nature cannot be resisted like the ground and often the ball goes into the valley.



Sheepscombe


Credit: Russel Cheyne

The ground looks south, down to the valley floor and a stream, past cottages and now larger houses of Cotswold stone, and then to the other side of the valley, where the beechwood sweeps around in a horseshoe-shaped curve. It would be difficult to find a landscape that better combines new prosperity with traditional English architecture.

