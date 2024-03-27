Report: WSU and OSU ink deal to broadcast home football games on The CW





With football stored in the Mountain West Conference for at least a year and most other sports in the West Coast Conference, there was actually one question left for Washington State State of Oregon: where could you watch their home football games? Away games would fall under the MWC's agreement with Fox and CBS, while all other events would fall under the WCC's agreement with ESPN and CBS. WSU President Kirk Schulz has hinted for several weeks that they were close to announcing a partner and it appears they have now found one. John Canzano reports the schools are close to a deal with The CW to carry their football games through at least the 2024 season. It would require the schools to produce the games themselves, an even more important reason to stick with the Pac-12 Network, which can now do just that. The CW also has the rights to 13 ACC football games and 28 ACC basketball games annually. No word yet on how much The CW will pay the schools to broadcast the games. At first glance, this seems as ideal a place as Wazzu and OSU could have hoped. The CW is a wireless network and its teams are now guaranteed to be in every home with a television in the United States. Plus, the ACC game should serve as a nice primer for anyone on the network that Saturday. While we don't know the details yet, I imagine this too, but I guarantee the home games will be on Saturdays since The CW didn't air ACC games on Friday nights last year. What happens on the weekend that both teams have a home game? That remains to be seen, but there will be a conflict on at least four Saturdays, including the first two weeks of the year. However, that is something to find out later. For now, it looks like the last major piece of the puzzle for the coming year is in place.

