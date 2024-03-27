Women's tennis drops first match of West Coast Road Trip





LOS ANGELES, California- The Brown women's tennis team started their California road trip Monday afternoon with a 4-1 loss to Loyola Marymount. The Bears dropped two of three doubles matches to LMU. The new couple of Nora Lee and Daniella Ben-Abraham were able to team up and beat the Lions' duo of Romane Longueville and Anastasia Bozova. LMU ultimately earned the point in doubles. “We started our first outdoor match of the season with unusually low energy in doubles on lines 1 and 2 and couldn't find a way to steady the ship and get back into those matches. Dani and Nora played with intensity, energy and aggressiveness on line 3 doubles, which was great to see in a new doubles team,” said Head Coach Lucie Schmidhauser . Phoebe Peus got through her singles set, but was unable to complete that match as it had already been achieved. “In singles the match was a fight to the finish and it could have gone either way. It was a shame that the match was decided before Phoebe could finish her line in one singles match, while she played flawlessly in the third set and her completely overwhelmed opponents with her heavy groundstrokes and her ability to finish points at the net,” Head Coach Lucie Schmidhauser said. The Bears then earned their only point Nora Lee earned a victory over LMU's Kim-Michaela Zahraj in fourth singles. “Nora had a great day on line 4 with smart and fearless tennis. It's great to have Nora back in singles for her senior spring and she's making the most of it!” Anne Yang took part in the sixth singles tiebreaker match. She fell short in the first set, but recovered during the second set of her match. “Annie bounced back well in the second set of her match after losing a tough first set 9-11 in the tiebreak. She showed resilience and fight by winning the 2nd set with an adjusted game plan and groundstroke speed,” said Head Coach . Lucie Schmidhauser . “As a team, we still have to find a way to consistently play 'to win' rather than hoping our opponent will give us the win. We are certainly getting closer to that goal, now it is just a matter of having enough courage.” across the board to leave everything on the field, regardless of the result.” NEXT ONE The Bears will continue their road trip up the West Coast when they take on Long Beach State tomorrow at 2:00 PM PST. DOUBLED RESULTS Rogozinska-Dzik / Tcherkes-Zade (LMU) defeats. Hofflander/Peus (Brown) 6-1

Arrese/Molina (LMU) def. Ahlstrom / Benedetto (Brown) 6-1

Ben-Abraham/Lee (Brown) def. Bozova / Longueville (LMU) 6-1 SINGLE RESULTS Rogozinska-Dzik (LMU) vs. Peus (Brown) 4-6, 6-2, 1-5, unfinished

Tcherkes-Zade (LMU) defeats. Benedetto (brown) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Molina (LMU) def. Soliman (brown) 6-4, 6-1

Lee (Brown) def. Play (LMU) 6-3, 6-3

Arrese (LMU) def. Ahlstrom (brown) 7-6, 6-4

Longueville (LMU) vs. Yang (Brown) 7-6, 2-6, unfinished BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION

