Why do MSU, UM and WMU play hockey in a small arena for regionals? NCAA explains

For an organization that likes to live by the book, the NCAA threw the book aside when it awarded a hockey regional to an arena with a capacity of only 2,500.

Making matters even more difficult is that the regional NCAA hockey tournament in Maryland Heights, Missouri, will play host to four very passionate fans, including three that are fairly close to the host site: Michigan State, Michigan and Western Michigan.

Michigan State, Michigan, Western Michigan and North Dakota make up the regional competition, which begins play Friday at the Centene Community Ice Center, the practice facility for the St. Louis Blues.

The complex, opened in 2019, has four rinks, including a “feature” rink with a capacity of 2,500, although the NCAA said the capacity for the three regional games will be 3,148. Yet the NCAA says in its official handbook that municipalities can only bid for NCAA hockey regionals if they have a building with a capacity of at least 5,000.

In response to an inquiry from The Detroit News, an NCAA spokesperson said the building was awarded the regional award because there was a lack of bids for the Western Region. The bids were considered in 2020, during COVID, when the future of in-person sports was uncertain. That may have been a factor in the lack of bids, but the NCAA could not confirm that.

“The NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Committee evaluated all bids for the 2024 regional sites during the winter of 2020,” the NCAA spokesperson said in a statement to The News. However, only a few locations in the western part of the country submitted bids for the four-year cycle. Given the limited number of locations in the geographic area, the committee selected the best options to enhance the experience of the student-athletes and coaches.

The Centene Community Ice Center was also awarded the bid in part as a package deal for St. Louis, which will host the Frozen Four in 2025. The NCAA is hoping a region in the area this year will generate some interest for next year's Frozen Four.

The NCAA has not disclosed what other cities are bidding on this region; the NCAA does have a policy that states regional games must be played at neutral sites, and it doesn't want to break that policy.

The other three regionals in Springfield, Massachusetts; Providence, RI; and Sioux Falls, SD are played in venues with a capacity of more than 5,000 people. At the smaller facility for the Western Region, fans from Michigan State, Michigan, Western Michigan and North Dakota are trying to get tickets. Each school receives 400, which it can distribute as it sees fit; that is the same for all regions. On Monday, tickets for the western region were selling on the secondary market for more than $1,000. The Missouri regional sold out quickly, which is usually not the case for the NCAA hockey tournament.

“It's obviously not the biggest arena,” said Western Michigan senior forward Luke Grainger, “but I'm sure it will be very full and have a great atmosphere.”

Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale said: “We expect the environment to be really great. Obviously we'd like to get as many of our fans there as possible, and I understand the frustration, but from our perspective, our De job is that it doesn't matter where we play. Big rink, small rink, outdoor rink, you have to be ready to play, and that's our job this week, to make sure we're ready to play.”

On Friday, Michigan State (24-9-3), the top seed in the regional, will play Western Michigan (21-15-1), and Michigan (21-14-3) will play North Dakota (26-11- 2) at 8:30 PM, with both games on ESPNU. The regional final is Sunday at 6:30 p.m. The Frozen Four is April 11 and 13 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

North Dakota has the highest attendance in Division I men's college hockey in the country, with 11,612 per game. Michigan State is sixth at 6,482, Michigan is 10th at 5,775 and Western Michigan is 25th at 3,307.

There have been calls for years that the NCAA should move regionals to campus locations, with the top four seeds hosting, to create a better environment. But so far, the NCAA has resisted. The first two rounds of the NCAA women's basketball tournament will be played at campus locations.

“Should the NCAA look at how they administer this tournament? The answer is a resounding yes,” said Dan Bartholomae, athletic director of Western Michigan, which is in the NCAA tournament for the third year in a row. in program history. “We need to seriously look at going back to home-hosted sites. If we go back to home-hosted sites, we're going to have capacity issues (WMU's Lawson Arena seats 3,667), but you're creating a great environment and it's exciting.”

Bartholomae said he has a few other issues with the NCAA hockey tournament. For starters, it starts in the middle of the NCAA's most popular event, the NCAA men's basketball tournament, and the first and second round games will air on ESPNU, a channel that doesn't air on cable packages and isn't part of ESPN+. subscriptions.

Bartholomae said the city of Kalamazoo plans to make a bid in the future, once the $300 million arena, which will house WMU's basketball and hockey teams, is completed in 2027 or 2029. That arena will accommodate 6,500 hockey players.

