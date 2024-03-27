Blue Raiders are dealing with unfavorable conditions and enter the final round in a shared eighth place





HOLLISTER, Mo. On a cold, cloudy day with winds exceeding 20 miles per hour, Middle Tennessee women's golf finished the first round of the Ozarks National Invitational in a tie for eighth place at 328 (+40). Because the elements yield higher scores than normal, Ella Manley led the Blue Raiders on Tuesday at 79 (+7) and entered the third round tied for 12the individually. After the originally scheduled first round was rained out on Monday, the 13-team field was only able to complete one round before bad weather struck again. The tournament will be shortened to 36 holes, with the second and final round being played on Wednesday. The game started with a shotgun start at 8:30 am in 32 degree weather. Manley, on hole 1 for the shotgun start, was two under on the back nine with two birdies and seven pars on her final nine holes of the day. She enters the second round one stroke out of the top five. Lauren Gilchrist equals 18e at 80 (+8). Play as an individual, Jillian Bowman And Karson Adkins were one stroke behind her at a shared 23rd. Molly Bebelaar equals 41st at 84 (+12). Nicole Johnson equals 47e at 85 (+13) with Lanie Campbell which rounded out the lineup at 66 pointse. MTSU is tied with Indiana State through one round and is one stroke away from the top five and five strokes away from the top three. By the numbers

4 The Blue Raider lineup produced just four birdies on Tuesday.

39 The recorded high temperature in Hollister, Missouri, was 39 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday, according to timeanddate.com.

25 Timeanddate.com reported winds of 25 miles per hour shortly before the 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Coach's comment: Chris Adams “Tough day there with wind gusts over 25 miles per hour and temperatures below freezing for most of the day. Ella regrouped on the back nine and Lauren had a solid round today. We also have to be mentally strong tomorrow with temperatures comparable to today.” Tournament notes Oral Roberts leads the field at 303 (+15).

Christina Riu of the Golden Eagles is the individual leader at 69 (-3).

The second round starts on Wednesday at 9:00 am with a shotgun start. You can find the weather forecast for Hollister, Mo here. Follow the Blue Raiders Follow Middle Tennessee Women's Golf on social media at Facebook /MTWGolfTwitter (@MT_WGolf) and Instagram (@mt_wgolf).

