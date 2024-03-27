Chelmsford & Dist: undefeated, but title hopes are fading

March 26, 2024 | Jeremy Hill

Chelmsford A are one of only two teams to remain unbeaten through 18 league games this season (the other being division four side Galleywood C), but with an 18-point lead (and just one game in hand) they will be hoping to take the lead pick it up before time runs out, looks slim.

Division 1

A treble from Harry Chivers kept second-placed Chelmsford As title hopes alive in their 6-4 home win over Division 1 leaders OCA A. Chivers defeated Mark Mulley in four games before recovering from 2-1 down to defeat Keiran Lally (13-11 in the decider) and later beating Paul Lucas in four games (two games were incredibly close 19-17, 16-14).

Lally fought back from 2-0 down to beat Josh Bickles, while Mulley was able to withstand a Bickles comeback from 2-0 down to clinch the decider.

A fourth consecutive hat-trick from Chris Penrose lifted Danbury A to an 8-2 away win at Galleywood A. Penrose defeated both James Mullane and James Hicks in three games in a row and needed just one more game to beat Peter Barrett. Barrett won his other two matches – the first of which was a five-gamer with Eric Green, who himself saw decisive play action in his victory over Hicks.

Danbury C won a close match with Chelmsford B 6-4. Danbury's David Gatheral played in two five-gamers, missing Kim Shead after leading 2-1 and later taking the decider against Adi Kamma 13-11. Peter Harverson of Danbury had previously scored a first division victory over Kamma.

Standings div 1: 1: Old Chelmsfordians A 144 points (from 19 games), 2: Chelmsford A 126 points (18 games), 3: Danbury A 113 points (20 games).

Division 2

Chelmsford C extended their lead at the top of division two thanks to an 8-2 home win over Writtle C, while title rivals Hatfield Peverel A could only draw 5-5 with Danbuy E – the gap between the two is just four points with two remaining games.

Victor Chan won both of his matches against the two-man team of Writtle C, while Writtles John Webber defeated Waseem Qureshi and Mark Allaway.

Martin Archie saw victory in all three of his singles matches as Hatfield Peverel A drew 5-5 at home to Danbury E. Neil Want and Tony Forster won two each for the visitors, but were both canceled out by Archie in three straight matches – Archie has an 87% winning percentage from 45 individual matches in the league this season.

Writtle B made it two wins in a row by beating Maldon B 6-4 at home. Trevor Collin, Richard Storey and Phil Smith won two games each for the hosts, while Maldon's Lloyd Bennett-Smith did the same for the visitors, with Storey beating Bennett-Smith in four games.

The spoils were shared between Danbury G and Chelmsford D with two wins apiece for Danbury's Denis Balic and Peter Harverson – Chelmsford's Adi Kamma also won twice – his second win over Balic going the distance.

Standings div 2: 1: Chelmsford C 119 points (from 18 games), 2: Hatfield Peverel A 115 points (from 18 games), 3: Maldon A 101 points (18 games)

Division 3

John Holland and Mark Glenister won three each as division three leaders Galleywood B extended their lead to 10 points with an 8-2 away win at Danbury H. Holland and Danbury's Ken Sheard saw five matches of action in both their singles and doubles matches . matches go in favor of the Galleywood player.

Buttsbury A lost pace with the leaders despite more trebles from Jamie Elliott and Evie Knaapen in their 7-3 win over Chelmsford E. Elliott has a 100% win rate from his 41 individual league matches this season, while Knaapen has 84% ​​from her 38. The two best teams must meet one more time this season.

Felix Reeve hit a hat-trick as Chelmsford F defeated OCA C by a tight 6-4 scoreline. Reeve only dropped one match that night and he was assisted by Pav Srivasamurthy, who won twice – the second of which was a 3-2 victory over Richard Baxter.

Neil Freeman won three as Hatfield Peverel B earned a 5-5 draw at Danbury K despite fielding just two players. Freeman's biggest test came from Dave Oxley-Goody, who took their match to a decider – Oxley-Goody had also previously beaten Paul Mulley in five games.

Standings div 3: 1: Galleywood B 135 points (from 18 games), 2: Buttsbury A 125 points (18 games), 3: Chelmsford E 99 points (from 19 games).

Division 4

Division four champions Galleywood C lost their perfect record this season when Buttsbury B held them to a 5-5 draw. In what looked like an epic encounter, Garry Carr won three games for the visitors, while Galleywood's Will Goodchild won twice for the hosts.

Galleywood's Colin Blore and Phil Shippen saw action twice in five matches – once when they faced each other and Blore won after trailing 2-0. Nathan Blore lost in five against Shippen, but had previously defeated Caroline Cole by the same score.

Second-placed Chelmsford G recorded a 10-0 win over Hatfield Peverel E, with Cleon Fernandes, Salih Salim and Vishnu Surendran losing just one match in their individual matches. Fernandes has a 92% win rate from 48 fourth division games this season.

Maldon B ensured they could not finish below third place after their 9-1 win over Hatfield Peverel C. Chris Ravenhill and Marty Englander each won three individual matches and teamed up for the doubles victory.

Farooq Ahmed and Russell Hall earned hat-tricks as OCA D defeated Danbury L 8-2 at home. OCA's John Manning extended both Ahmed and David Bishop to five games but couldn't quite get over the line – Bishop rallied from 2-0 down for his win.

Standing div 4: C: Galleywood C 139 points (from 17 games), 2: Chelmsford G 120 games (from 17 games), 3: Maldon B 108 points (from 16 games)

Division 5

Danbury Ms's wait to clinch the Division 5 title continues while their match with second-placed Chelmsford J was postponed – they should finally cross the line in week 28.

Kelvin Edeh and Douglas Bawuah won three matches each as ARU defeated Highwood B 6-4. Highwood's Nicola Pippen defeated Connor Case over five and then teamed with David Cockrell to win the doubles in five before falling 11-9 to Kelvin Edeh in the decider of their match.

Suzanne Shaw and Matthew Porter both scored hat-tricks as OCA E won 9-1 on the road at Hatfield Peverel F. Shaw won her first two games 3-0 but had to recover from 2-1 down to beat Jackie Treacy – Treacy had previously defeated Stuart Wintle in five games from the same position, but later missed more than five games against Porter. Wintle and Porter won the doubles match against Treacy and Peter Hughes – also in five matches.

Oscar Hutt was victorious in all three of his matches as Buttsbury C defeated 7-3 at Maldon C. Hutt defeated Garry Eames in four and Kym Eames in three, but had to recover from 2-0 down against Shirley Carroll – Carroll had previously lost three . -2 against Richard Pond, but defeated Torsten Greenan by the same score.

Galleywood D's New Year's signing of Nick Rounce must go down as the best result achieved during the 2024 transfer window – Rounce fired another hat-trick to move to 13 wins from 16 games as his side were held 5-5 at Writtle F. Michael Anthony won two games for the hosts, but was put ahead by Rounce in the fifth game decider.

Standings div 5: 1: Danbury M 124 points (from 17 games), 2: Chelmsford J 101 points (17 games), 3: Chelmsford H 101 points (from 18 games).

Chelmsford Junior League division 2A

Charlie Ware won twice as CJL 2A leaders Hutton Hawks were given some breathing space against second-placed Buttsbury Bears with a 4-1 win at the top of the table. Ware defeated Callum Walker in four games and Joseph Hutt in three, while Jago Ware completed a five-game win over Walker.

Luka has two wins and that wasn't enough to prevent his Chelmsford Cougars team falling to a 3-2 defeat at Danbury Dragons. Ha won both his singles matches 3-0, but he and teammate Ishar Srivastava were defeated by the duo of Oliver Ware and Oliver Wyman in the crucial doubles match.

Standings CJL 2A: 1: Hutton Hawks 18 points (6 games), 2: Buttsbury Bears 14 points (from 5 games)

Chelmsford Junior League division 2B

Billy Andrews won twice as CJL Division 2B leaders Hutton Harriers secured a 3-2 win at second-placed Buttsbury Bulldogs. Martis Heyes was involved in three five-gamers that saw both Thomas Lewis and Lewis Woods fight back from 2-1 down for their victory, but teamed up with Andrews to secure a victory in the decisive doubles match.

Two 3-0 wins for Ben Robinson helped the Chelmsford Tigers to a 4-1 victory over the Hutton Hyenas. Oliver Davies scored the only point for the Hyenas, beating George Gregory 3–2 in the opener.

Standings CJL 2B: 1: Hutton Harriers 21 points (6 games), 2: Buttsbury Bulldogs 17 points (from 5 games)

Chelmsford Junior League division 2C

Nathanael Slade won both his matches as Chelmsford Panthers retained top spot in Division 2C despite a 3-2 defeat to Hutton Hammerheads. Hutton's Spencer Giles and Chelmsford's Archie Spurrier were involved in the closest singles match of the afternoon, which Giles won 11-9 in the decider. Archie and Spencer Giles fought back from 2-1 down to win the crucial doubles match.

Atharv Srivastava and Ethan Li remained undefeated as the Chelmsford Jaguars closed in on the leaders with a 5-0 home win against the Hutton Hornets.

Standings CJL 2C: 1: Chelmsford Panthers 24 points (from 6 games), 2: Chelmsford Jaguars 23 points (6 games)

Chelmsford Junior League division 2D

It's like you were in CJL division 2D when leaders Chelmsford Pumas and second-placed Buttsbury Bats both won 5-0 in their respective matches. Ishar Srivastave and Archie Spurrier won two each for the Pumas in their win over Buttsbury Bees – the biggest match of the match being Spurrier's 3-2 victory over George Murphy.

Zac Berry and Shay Coughlan dropped just one game behind in their win over the Hutton Hares.

Standings CJL 2D: 1: Chelmsford Pumas 24 points (6 games) 2: Buttsbury Bats 21 points (from 5 games)