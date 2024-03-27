13 Mavericks to challenge #24 Cal State San Marcos in Final Four – Minnesota State University

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. The Minnesota State women's basketball team (30-5) will face Cal State San Marcos (27-6) in the Final Four round of the NCAA tournament. The game is on Wednesday, March 27 at 8:30 PM at the St. Joseph Civic Arena.

How to follow: Wednesday's game will be streamed live on NCAA.com. Viewers must pay a subscription to watch the game. The game will also be available live on AM 1230 KYSM, the Fan Mankato with Dan Brookens on play-by-play. Live stats are also available on NCAA.com. Fans in the Greater Mankato Area are encouraged to gather at Buffalo Wild Wings in Mankato to watch the game.

About the Mavericks

Summary of Elite Eight: The Mavericks advance to the Final Four for the second time in program history after defeating Georgia Southwestern in the NCAA quarterfinals 93-88. The match was fiercely contested and included seven draws and fourteen lead changes. The Lady Hurricanes shot the lights out in the first half, but MSU held GSW to fewer than 20 points in the third and fourth quarters, which was just enough to hold off the Storm. Minnesota State Guard Joey Batt led all scorers with 21 points, and she also finished with six assists in the match.

A short trip down memory lane: Minnesota State is playing in its second Final Four game. The last time the Mavericks were in the semifinals of the national tournament was in 2008-09. The Mavericks won the national title that season. That season, MSU played Alaska-Anchorage in the Final Four game and defeated the Seawolves 83-60. Heather Johnson scored 25 points on 80% field goal shooting.

All-American Baller: Joey Batt is officially an All-American. She was named to the WBCA All-America First Team and the D2CCA All-America Third Team. She is averaging 16.3 points per game on 46% shooting from the field and 37% from deep, 2.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.6 steals per game in 2023-2024. The Minnesota State guard is having an even better postseason, scoring 19.3 points per game on improved shooting percentages over the team's last seven games. Batt is the second-leading scorer in program history and the all-time steals leader.

National rankings: The Mavericks are one of the best teams in the country at forcing turnovers on defense, while also having one of the best offenses in the game. The team ranks first in turnover margin (+13), and second in turnovers forced per game (28.03) and steals (17.1). Minnesota State has the fourth-best scoring offense (83.1/game) and the fourth-highest scoring margin (20) in the country. The Mavericks are also productive on the offensive glass, creating the 10e the most second chances in Division II and averages 16 offensive rebounds per game. The team is in 23rd placerd in assists per game (15.7) and 24e in free throws per game (15.3).

Doubled: Minnesota State has played four double-doubles this season. Joey Batt recorded two, the first a 26-point, 10-steal performance in a dominant win over Wayne State, the second was against MSU Moorhead in the NSIC Tournament when she dished out 10 assists and scored 17 in the Mavericks' win. Both her steals and assists numbers were career highs. destination Bursch scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a win over Bemidji State. Natalie Bremer scored 18 points and had a career-high 10 rebounds in the Central Region semifinal against Fort Hays State.

Hot from the locker room:The Mavericks are playing their best basketball in the first and third quarters of games this season. Minnesota State has outscored opponents all season long by 780-528 in the first quarter and 770-544 in the third. Overall, the team has outscored teams 2910-2209.

Approaching greatness: Senior guard, Joey Batt , is just 12 points away from reaching the 500-point mark for the season. Last season she scored 505 points. Sophomore Natalie Bremer is 24 points away from reaching 1,000 points in her career at Minnesota State. She will be 26e player in program history to score 1,000 points. She scored a team-high 524 points this season. destination Bursch currently ranks tenth in MSU's all-time scoring rankings, tied with Joanne Noreen.

500Club: Both Natalie Bremer And destination Bursch have surpassed 500 points this season, making them 16e and 17e Mavericks to reach that number. Bursch has scored 544 points and Bremer 523. Joey Batt is just 12 points away from reaching 500; it would be the second time in her career that she has reached that milestone.

Taking Charity:Minnesota State's 535 free throws made this season are a new school record, better than the 498 free throws made in 2013-14. The team is shooting 73% from the charity stripe.

Coaching legend:Head coach Emile Thiesse reached the 200-win mark on December 1 against Sioux Falls. She is the second head coach in program history to reach this milestone. Coach Thiesse's teams have now made the NCAA Tournament five times (2012-13, 2014-15, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24). She is the second head coach in program history to win the conference's Coach of the Year title, winning the award for the second time this season. The Mavericks recorded a program-record 19 games between November 25 and February 10, winning each game by an average of more than 25 points per game. This is Coach Thiesse's sixth season with 20 wins and the first team under Thiesse to win 20 conference games. Minnesota State also broke the program record for steals in a game, with 31 against Wayne State, as well as the single-game points record, by scoring 123 points in a win over Minnesota Crookston in the team's final homestand.

Fun with numbers:The season box score for Minnesota State includes some notable numbers, including:

Minnesota State has 200 more offensive rebounds than its opponents (560-356).

Minnesota State has made 535 free throws this season…Opponents have attempted just 601.

Minnesota State has made 285 more field goals (1,031) than its opponents (746)

Minnesota State has attempted 607 more field goals (2,537) than its opponents (1,930).

An assist is credited to 50 percent of Minnesota State's field goals made (549 assists, 1,091 field goals made).

About the Cougars

A new enemy has appeared!: This will be the very first game against the Cougars. Cal State San Marcos is a participant in the CCAA. San Marcos, California is approximately 40 minutes from downtown San Diego. The team has a 27-6 record in 2023-2024, with an 18-4 conference record, winning the CCAA in the regular season. The team played in two close games in the CCAA tournament, first beating LA in overtime 82-78, and then with a two-point victory over Chico State in the championship game. The Cougars defeated #19 Montana State Billings in the NCAA West Regional Tournament Championship to advance to the Elite Eight, and then, as the #8 seed in the tournament, defeated top-seeded Gannon in another overtime win, 85- 80.

Main Cougars: Cal State San Marcos has three players averaging double-digit scoring in 2023-2024. Jordan Vasquez scores 16.7 points per game on 57% field goal shooting and grabs 11.5 rebounds per game. She was named to the D2CCA All-America First Team this season. Charity Gallegos is right behind her, averaging 15.8 points, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game. I'm Tameilau is averaging about 11 points per game for the Cougars.