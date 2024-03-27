Indiana State earns trip to Hinkle for NIT Final Four with win against Bearcats

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. Robbie Avila connected with a three-pointer from the top of the key with 1:01 left to break a 77-77 tie and Indiana State closed out the game from the free throw line as the Sycamores topped visiting Cincinnati in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) Quarterfinal Round, 85-81.

In a match that saw eight lead changes and nine ties, neither team could secure more than a two-possession lead for most of the game.

Cincinnati (22-15) built their largest lead of the game with eight points with 16:31 left on a Dan Skillings Jr. layup. which gave the Bearcats a 48-40 lead. The Sycamores (31-6) steadily chipped away at the lead with a 16-8 run, capped by consecutive 3-pointers from Ryan Conwell And Jayson Kent to tie the game at 56-56 with 11:56 to play and set the stage for a thrilling 12 minutes of play at Hulman Center.

As has been their MO this season, the Sycamores went to work in the second half and turned a 63-61 deficit into a 74-65 lead with Isaiah Swope And Xavier Bledson both hit three-pointers, leading to a 13-2 run. Jayson Kent turned a fastbreak pass from Bledson into a dunk as ISU built their largest lead of the game with 7:17 to play.

Cincinnati fought its way back into the game behind the three-point shooting of Simas Lukosius as the junior guard made a pair of three-pointers, including a big shot from the right wing with 2:54 left to tie the game at 77-. 77.

The defense took over the next minute before the Sycamores took advantage of a pair of offensive rebounds, the second one that Conwell sent to a wide-open Avila at the top of the key and the second-year center buried the shot to give Indiana State the 80-. 77 lead.

ISU took over from the free throw line, with Kent and Swope converting 3-of-4 in an attempt to make it a two-possession game. Lukosius gave the Bearcats a final gasp by hitting a three-pointer with nine seconds left and added a free throw with six seconds left to cut Indiana State's lead to 83-81.

Bledson secured the late defensive rebound on Lukosius' missed second free throw and converted two free throws at the other end of the court to secure Indiana State's win.

It was a back and forth first half, with both teams trading baskets for most of the first twenty minutes. Cincinnati went up by five with 7:19 to play on a Skillings Jr. dunk to take the 25-20 lead and the Bearcats pushed the lead to seven at 29-22 on Jizzle James' layup at 6 :13 for the largest lead. leading both teams in the first half.

The Sycamores answered at the other end, with Kent and Conwell converting three-pointers on back-to-back possessions, and Conwell added a layup to cut the lead to 31-30 with 4:28 to play in the first half .

Jamille Reynolds scored the final five points of the half for the Bearcats, while Swope drove in for a layup as Cincinnati went into the break with a 36-32 lead.

Avila led the Sycamores with 22 points on 7-for-15 shooting, including 4-for-8 from the three-point line. The Sycamore center added six assists, mostly on cuts Ryan Conwell (18 points, six rebounds) while the Sycamores shot 44.8% (26 of 58) from the floor as a team. Kent didn't miss from the floor, going 5-for-5 from the floor, 2-for-2 from the three-point line and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line en route to scoring 16 points and pulling down seven rebounds . Swope was the fourth Sycamore in double figures with 12 points.

Lukosius scored a game-high 26 points, aided by 6-for-14 shooting from the three-point line, while Skillings Jr. posted a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double. James added 21 points on 10-of-23 shooting from the floor, plus a team-high five assists.

Indiana State advances to the NIT Final Four for the first time in program history. The Sycamores improve to 31-6 on the year.

The Sycamores finished the 2023-2024 home schedule with a 16-1 record. The 16 home wins are tied for the third-most home wins in program history (1976-77: 17-0, 1977-78: 17-1, 1978-79: 16-0). It is only the fifth time in program history with 15+ home wins (1949-50: 15-5).

ISU scored 19 points off 13 Cincinnati turnovers, all in the second half.

Indiana State scored 22 fastbreak points and made 19 of 22 in the second half.

For the first time this season, the Sycamores posted a three-game stretch with 10 or fewer turnovers (10, 10, 8).

Tuesday's win marked the second time this season that Indiana State has won while shooting worse than its opponent (ISU 44.8%, Cincinnati 50.0%; last time: vs. Toledo 11/24/23).

Ryan Conwell recorded his second straight game without a turnover, his first time this season with back-to-back clean games.

recorded his second straight game without a turnover, his first time this season with back-to-back clean games. Jayson Kent in the NIT shooting 21-for-26 in the NIT 80.8% (three games).

in the NIT shooting 21-for-26 in the NIT 80.8% (three games). Robbie Avila has recorded at least six assists in each of the three NIT games (7, 7, 6).

