Women's Flag Football plays host to Baker on Wednesday

The Braves enter Wednesday's game coming off a 60-0 victory over Cottey College last Wednesday in Nevada. Mo. Ottawa finished the game with 262 yards of offense, holding Cottey to 114 yards.

Madysen Carrera And Abby Brown were named KCAC Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week. It is the second time this season that Carrera has earned the honor. Carrera played only the first half in OU's 60-0 win over Cottey College last Wednesday. She went 9-for-14 through the air for 101 yards and six touchdowns. Carrera completed 64 percent of her passes and also rushed twice for 12 yards. Brown finished the game against Cottey College with six flag turnovers, two interceptions and one pass breakup, playing only in the first half.

Through nine games this season, Ottawa is averaging 37.7 points per game while holding opponents to 9.8 points per game. The Braves average 288.4 yards rushing, 34.2 yards rushing and 254.2 yards passing. Opponents average 172.4 yards of offense per game, 10.3 yards rushing and 162.1 passing.

Ottawa is led as he runs past Madysen Carrera . She is averaging 23.3 yards rushing per game and has 210 yards on the ground this season. Carrera has two rushing touchdowns. She also leads OU in passing with 1,934 yards through the air. Carrera is averaging 214.9 yards passing per game and has thrown 37 touchdowns.

Jazzlyn Camacho is OU's leader in receptions with 34. She has 414 yards and eight touchdowns. Cynthia Homs is right behind her with 32 receptions. She leads the Braves with 427 receiving yards. Homs is OU's leader in touchdown receptions with nine.

Abby Brown leads the Braves in flags pulled with 45. She has four interceptions and three pass breakups. Susan Kaufman has 35 flag draws, nine of which were for losses. She also has six sacks and five pass breakups. Leilani Caamal has 29 flag movements, two for losses. She has one interception and three pass breakups.

Ottawa is 17-0 at AdventHealth Field and 28-0 in the KCAC.

This is the second meeting between Ottawa University and Baker University. Ottawa won the first meeting between the two teams 53-6 on Feb. 20 in Baldwin City.

In the win over Baker on February 20, Ottawa finished the game with 299 yards of offense, 54 yards rushing and 245 yards passing. The Brave defense held Baker to 212 yards of offense, 39 rushing and 173 passing. OU had four interceptions. Madysen Carrera rushed for 30 yards and scored one rushing touchdown. She went 21-for-26 through the air for 245 yards and seven touchdowns. Jazzlyn Camacho led OU with 74 receiving yards. Mandolyn Scalisi led OU with five receptions. She had two receiving touchdowns. Alyssa Gillespie had seven flag pulls. Deionice Parris And Leilani Caamal had six flag draws each. Parris, Abby Brown , Hailee McKay And Jukanie Washington each ended the game with an interception.

Baker University has an overall record of 6-2 and a KCAC mark of 6-2. The Wildcats are on a one-game winning streak and have a 4-1 road record this season.

BU returns to action on Wednesday after a 26-8 win over the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth. Baker had 246 yards of offense. Sanija Waller went 4-for-12 through the air for 66 yards and one touchdown. Waller ran for 103 yards in 11 attempts and scored three touchdowns on the ground. Faith Phillips and Jaylin Harris each had one reception. Destiny Martinez led BU with two receptions for 58 yards. Phillips had one receiving touchdown.

This season, Baker is scoring 26 points per game while opponents are scoring 18.4 points per game. The Wildcats are averaging 227.3 yards of offense, 45.6 rushing and 181.6 passing. Opponents average 181.5 yards of offense, 22.5 yards rushing and 159 yards passing.

Sanija Waller leads Baker in passing. She is 125-212 through the air for 1,196 yards and 18 touchdowns. Waller has thrown seven interceptions and is completing 59 percent of her passes. Waller also leads BU in rushing with 342 yards. She has five rushing touchdowns.

Kayla Harrison is the Wildcats' leader in receptions with 36. She has 413 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. Destiny Martinez is right behind her with 33 receptions for 379 yards. She has four receiving touchdowns.

Six of Faith Phillips' 14 receptions are touchdowns.

Destiny Martinez leads Baker in flag draws with 75. She has three interceptions and one pass breakup. Gabriella Zabaletta is second on the team in flag pulls with 39. Faith Phillips has three interceptions.