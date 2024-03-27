Women's tennis returns home with two weekend wins – The Cavalier Daily





Virginia women's tennis returned home this weekend, defeating ACC rivals Syracuse and Boston College to remain undefeated in conference play. In the games, the Cavaliers (15-2, 7-0 ACC) were at home for the first time since January, and it looked like playing at home made them even more dominant as they convincingly defeated both the Dutch (9-7, 3-6 ACC) . and the Eagles (6-10, 1-8 ACC). Friday Virginia 5, Syracuse 2 Virginia's weekend started Friday when it defeated Syracuse handily. The Dutch opened the match strong, with doubles partners junior Miyuka Kimoto and senior Viktoriya Kanapatskaya defeating the Cavaliers' No. 14 junior duo of Melodie Collard and Elaine Chervinsky 6-2 on court one. However, the Cavaliers quickly bounced back on court two, where the No. 27 duo of senior Hibah Shaikh and graduate student Natasha Subhash defeated the Orange graduate student Polina Kozyreva and sophomore Anastasia Sysoeva 6-3. They similarly earned the doubles point on court three, where senior Sara Ziodato and sophomore Meggie Navarro defeated the Syracuse squad of junior Shiori Ito and sophomore Constance Levivier 6-3. The Cavaliers carried their momentum into singles, where Collard defeated Levivier in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0. No. No. 60 Ziodato followed suit, easily defeating No. 124 Sysoeva, 6-0, 6-1, before No. 76 Chervinsky defeated Ito in another victory for Virginia, 6-0, 6-2, clinching the match for the Cavaliers . With the team victory already secured, sophomore Annabelle Xu kept the Cavaliers' victories going on court two, defeating sophomore Emilie Elde 6-2, 6-2. Although they had already lost the match, the Dutch team found life in the last two games. On court 4, Kosyreva defeated Subhash in a tie-break third set, winning 6-1, 2-6, 10-8. No. 25 Shaikh was also defeated in three sets, her first singles loss since February 3. She was eliminated by No. 48 Kimoto, who bounced back from a 1-6 loss in the first set to take the second in a 7-6, 7-4 tiebreak. Kimoto finished strong in the third set, beating Shaikh 10-8. These two defeats did not affect the match outcome, as the Cavaliers had already achieved victory. Sunday Virginia 6, Boston College 1 In an even more dominant performance Sunday, Virginia defeated Boston College 6-1. Arguably the most competitive part of the match, they won the doubles match 2-1. Collard and Chervinsky defeated the Eagles duo of senior Marice Aguiar and junior Stephanie Sanchez 6-3 to open the game. The Eagles fought back as freshman Tola Glowacka and sophomore Natalie Eordekian defeated Ziodato and Navarro 7-5; However, Subhash and Shaikh clinched the point for the Cavaliers as they defeated sophomore Seren Agar and graduate student Nada Dimovska 7-5 on court two. After the doubles point, Virginia quickly jumped to a 4-0 lead as Subhash defeated junior Muskan Mahajan in 6-0, 6-0 straight sets. Collard also contributed, with a 6-2, 6-1 victory on court five against Sanchez. Chervinsky won the match in dominant fashion against Glowacka 6-2, 6-3. The final three courts finished play, with Xu beating No. 106 Aguiar 7-5, 6-2, another outright win. Ziodato won in three against Eordekian. She dropped the first set 4-6, but recovered in the last two to take victory with two 6-1 sets. Agar defeated Virginia freshman Zara Larke on court six 6-4, 7-6, 7-3 to close the match, giving Boston College their first and only point of the day. Both weekend wins marked a strong return home for Virginia. The Cavaliers stay home this week, where they take on No. 10 NC State on Thursday. The Wolfpack have dropped just two games in conference play this season and hope to bounce back from their loss Sunday to No. 23 Duke. The Wolfpack (15-5, 5-2 ACC) will be a big test for Virginia as both schools continue to face the challenge of ACC play.

