A look at the risks of CTE in hockey following the death of former Wild player Chris Simons

CATHY WURZER: Before we get into this next segment, I want to say that this conversation will mention suicide. So if that's going to upset you, you might want to turn away for a few minutes.

Former Minnesota Wild player Chris Simon died by suicide last week. Maybe you've heard of that. And it renews the conversation about a degenerative brain disease called chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as CTE. It is a disease that affects people who have had repeated head injuries.

Simon's family believes he suffered from the disease. But there is no confirmation because CTE can only be diagnosed after death, with an autopsy of the brain. When victims are still alive, CTE can cause symptoms of memory loss, confusion, impaired judgment, impulse control problems, aggression, depression, anxiety, and can lead to suicide.

Regarding hockey, we wanted to know more about the risk of CTE in hockey. So now we come to Dr. Michael Stuart, a recently retired orthopedic surgeon at the Mayo Clinic and the Chief Medical Officer at USA Hockey. Doctor, it's a pleasure. Thank you for joining us.

MICHAEL STUART: Thanks for having me.

CATHY WURZER: CTE, as you know, has been found in the brains of people who played in the NFL. Some of our listeners may remember former Minnesota Wild player Derek Boogaard, who died in 2011 from an accidental drug and alcohol overdose. He was only 28 years old and was diagnosed with CTE. What do we know about the prevalence of CTE among hockey players?

MICHAEL STUART: Well, unfortunately we don't know. As you mentioned, CTE is actually a diagnosis that can only be made after a brain biopsy at the time of an autopsy. So it's not actually a clinical diagnosis.

There is a diagnosis called traumatic encephalopathy syndrome that is currently under investigation. But this is a diagnosis of exclusion in contact athletes, meaning that their symptoms cannot be attributed to other neurodegenerative diseases, psychiatric conditions, metabolic syndromes, vitamin deficiencies, and so on. So I also share the concerns that repetitive brain injury may contribute to these neurodegenerative problems, including CTE. But there is not yet a clear cause-and-effect relationship between concussion or repetitive subconcussive brain injury in contact sports with CTE.

CATHY WURZER: Hmm. It's a bit of a… as you say, it's an issue that people look at. And I wonder that Chris was known around NHL hockey as an enforcer. That also applied to Derek Boogaard. And that's a term – for people who don't know, it's a term used to describe players who fight on the ice.

There was a study out of Columbia that showed law enforcement officers die younger. Of the 21 enforcers they looked at, 11 died from causes often related to CTE. And I don't know what you're going to say about this. But is there a rule that fighting – again, a concussion can be associated with fighting – could play a role in the risk of brain injury?

MICHAEL STUART: Well, that's certainly an excellent question. And I was actually a co-author on that study. I just want to make it clear that fighting is not tolerated in the sport of ice hockey around the world, except in the NHL and some other professional and Junior A leagues. A fight in a hockey game is an ejection penalty in youth, high school, college and throughout international hockey, as in other sports. But people naturally associate hockey with fighting because of the NHL's visibility on TV and other media platforms.

Personally, I have been against fighting in hockey for many years, as I truly believe that it increases the risk of injuries, including concussions, and therefore I believe that fighting, even in the National Hockey League, should be a punishment for finishing the game to close. So the bottom line is that even though we can't prove that fighting results in CTE, I think it's very clear that repetitive brain injuries are not healthy. And so anything we can do in sports, including ice hockey, to reduce concussions and traumatic brain injuries is a very noble goal.

CATHY WURZER: I was doing some research before I started talking to you here. The NFL has been hesitant to talk about CTE. The NHL seems to be too. Why do you think the league is so hesitant to recognize CTE?

MICHAEL STUART: Well, I think they often rely on medical expertise. And if you look critically at the peer review literature or available research, there is no direct cause-and-effect relationship. However, there is clearly an increased risk with repetitive traumatic brain injury and subsequent neurological problems.

So while they may be hesitant to involve certain activities, like concussions or hitting your head on an opposing lineman or something like that, they are now doing their very best to reduce the risk and severity of concussions in sports .

CATHY WURZER: And let's talk about that. I was watching the high school boys state hockey tournament and the girls for that matter, because I love high school hockey, to be honest. And they seem to be so much better protected now with their helmets and other protective gear they wear. Has head and brain safety evolved? It seems like it has evolved in the sport of hockey.

MICHAEL STUART: It certainly is. And our goals at USA Hockey and through our Mayo Clinic Hockey and Concussion Research Group are to reduce the risk and severity of concussions, but it's actually a multifaceted approach. And helmets are actually designed to prevent skull fractures. They do not necessarily reduce the risk of concussion.

But there is education. There are coaching techniques that promote sportsmanship with mutual respect. There is talk of rule enforcement and some recent rule changes, such as penalizing all head hits and delaying body checking in competitions until the age of 13, which I think are making a difference. So there is a clear priority for USA Hockey, Minnesota hockey parents and players and coaches to reduce the risk of concussion.

CATHY WURZER: Say, as a physician, and you've done research, what questions do you want answered as a researcher when it comes to CTE and other brain injuries in athletes? What's missing there?

MICHAEL STUART: Well, I think it all starts with prevention. And then we also need to be able to better identify and validate objective diagnostic tests for concussion. At this time it is very difficult as a healthcare provider, sports trainer or doctor to make the diagnosis, because there is no blood test or X-ray at the moment. We have to rely on symptoms and signs. So if we can better identify those athletes, we can remove them from the game.

And also treatment strategies. It may be that not only are there ways to prevent a concussion, but there are also ways to act quickly if someone has a traumatic brain injury to reduce some of these long-term consequences. And that is why we are currently researching not only strengthening the neck to prevent concussions, but also the use of a multi-ingredient nutritional supplement that may alleviate some of the effects of traumatic brain injury, a allows faster recovery and perhaps prevents some long-term consequences.

CATHY WURZER: Wow. That is interesting. I don't think I've ever heard of that.

MICHAEL STUART: Yes. We are in our third year of research. We've already done a number of prospective randomized clinical trials with junior A players here in Minnesota and also with high school athletes, both male and female high school hockey players. And we are currently analyzing the data. And we hope that maybe something like that will play a role.

CATHY WURZER: Well, Doctor, I appreciate your time, your expertise and your thoughts on this. Thank you so much.

MICHAEL STUART: With pleasure. Thank you.

CATHY WURZER: DR. Michael Stuart is a recently retired orthopedic surgeon based in Mayo, Chief Medical Officer at USA Hockey. By the way, since we mentioned suicide, if you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, they can call or text 988. That's the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.