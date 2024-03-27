North Georgia Rally falls short in NCAA Elite Eight





EVANSVILLE, IND – Trailing by as many as 17 in the first half and by 12 at halftime, the North Georgia Nighthawks mounted a furious rally in the second half but ultimately could not overcome West Texas A&M in a 90- loss 76 in the NCAA Elite Eight in Evansville, Indian North Georgia makes its first ever appearance in the National Quarterfinals and sees their historic season end with an overall record of 28-7. UNG struggled in the first half, shooting 34% from the field and 2-for-10 from three-point range. UNG All-American Frank Champion found himself in foul trouble early, playing just nine minutes in the first. West Texas A&M scored the first seven points of the game and led by as many as 17 points with 13:31 remaining. UNG found its footing and was unable to let the lead grow any further, cutting it to 12 with an 8-3 run. The lead remained in double figures and the Buffaloes were able to go back up by 14 in the waning moments before Champion pulled off a pullup jumper as time expired, cutting the lead to 44-32 at the break. UNG turned things around dramatically in the second half. Trailing by 12 with 17:56 remaining, the Nighthawks went on a 10-1 run, getting buckets from five different players in the span of two minutes. A three-pointer from Ryland Holt put the Buffaloes up five, but UNG answered with a turnaround jumper from Giancarlo Bastianoni, followed by a hook shot from Colin Turner. AJ White then nailed a three from the corner with 9:34 to play, giving UNG their first lead of the game, 57-55. The two teams would trade the lead six times with two ties in the next three minutes until West Texas once again found their stroke from long range and hit back-to-back three-pointers to open an eight-point lead that they would not to give. upwards. A UNG three-pointer from Hunter Shedenhelm cut the lead to five with 4:10 to go, but the Nighthawks would score just four points the rest of the way as WT made 10 of 10 free throws. Champion scored 15 points in the second half and finished the game with a team-high 19. AJ White added 16, while Colin Turner and Shedenhelm each added 10. Cayden Charles led UNG with seven rebounds. North Georgia finished the game shooting 5-for-20 from long range, but 48% overall from the field, and outscored WT in the paint 44-26. Larry Wise led A&M with 25 points, while Holt added 21 and Zach Toussaint had 19.

